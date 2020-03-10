Player Championship: Rory McIlroy’s 2019 win at TPC Sawgrass

% MINIFYHTML515a9cd3fb7c1a980faa3e503575ba3c11%

% MINIFYHTML515a9cd3fb7c1a980faa3e503575ba3c12%

By Sky Sport Golf

% MINIFYHTML515a9cd3fb7c1a980faa3e503575ba3c13%

% MINIFYHTML515a9cd3fb7c1a980faa3e503575ba3c14%

03:33

Rory McIlroy’s winning round was featured in the best case of an exciting final day action at TPC Sawgrass last year

Rory McIlroy’s winning round was featured in the best case of an exciting final day action at TPC Sawgrass last year

Rory McIlroy will have the opportunity to create more golf stories this week on The Players, a year after returning to the winner circle at TPC Sawgrass.

Player Championship news

% MINIFYHTML515a9cd3fb7c1a980faa3e503575ba3c15 %% MINIFYHTML515a9cd3fb7c1a980faa3e503575ba3c16%

Latest news before the 2020 Player Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

No golfer in the history of the Players Championship has successfully defended his title, with McIlroy as the last to try as he seeks to pursue a one-shot victory last year.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of the 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

McIlroy’s 2019 win ended in a year-long unbeaten world race and was the first of four victories in a memorable 12 months for the Northern Irishman, with the tournament shift from May to March clearly demonstrating his satisfaction.

McIlroy scored two under 70s in the final round

With the course playing softer and longer than previous years, McIlroy made a smooth start to the week on the Stadium Course to hold off two hits from first basemen Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley.

The opening round 67 was only the second time in his career that he posted a free round of imperfections on The Players, with McIlroy following him with a seven below 65 on Friday to advance to a tie for supremacy.

How the players were won

streaming

McIlroy had to pick a third-round 70 in colder conditions on Saturday to throw a shot behind Jon Rahm, only to recover from an early error in his final round to get a close win.

World number 1 now stacked up a double storey in the room after finding water and was still on the same day for eight holes to play, only to record consecutive wins of 11 and recovered from a buzz on day 14 to birds in two your next hole and take the lead.

McIlroy finished the week with 16 bass and a free kick from Jim Furyk

McIlroy then paired in the final two holes to stay one ahead of closest challenger Jim Furyk, securing a first title since the 2018 Arnold Palmer Fitik and a record $ 2.25 million check.

Click on the video above to see the best of McIlroy’s 2019 victory!

Will Rory McIlroy defend his Player Championship title this week? Watch the whole week live on the dedicated Sky Sports channel: Sky Sports The Players!