Players don’t care if MLB season lasts long

New York — If the final pitch of the 2020 baseball season is closer to Christmas than Halloween, it’s okay for players.

The first day of the MLB season was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed indefinitely

Players are “very open” to play in empty stadiums if needed

The goal is to play as close as possible to the full schedule of 162 games.

Major league baseball owners approved a 17-page agreement with the union on Friday following a coronavirus pandemic. Players are willing to extend the season as long as necessary to get as close to the complete schedule as possible.

This agreement provides a $ 170 million payroll prepayment and guarantees players hours of service even when the game is not playing.

The season begins on Thursday and World Series Game 7 is scheduled for October 28. The final pitch may deepen in winter as the first day has been postponed until mid-May.

“We play as much as we can,” said union president Tony Clark on Friday. “Obviously the weather is a factor.”

Warm weather cities and dome neutral sites are being considered as playoffs expand.

“This is a year in which it can be beneficial to try different things, and one of the potential benefits of a one-year trial,” Clark said.

He added that playing in an empty stadium is “very open” if you need to participate in the game.

“The possibility exists and was presented on the other side,” he said. “Player wants to play, even in the sense that fans are watching at home.”

The MLB told the union “ to play as many games as possible, taking into account player safety and health, the need for rescheduling, competitive considerations, stadium availability, and the economic feasibility of various alternatives. Agreed to use “the best efforts”.

Players are prohibited from exceeding 20 consecutive days. The minimum number of games required for the season is not yet known.

“We haven’t discussed the exact number yet,” Clark said.

The player ratified the contract Thursday night. If the game was not played in 2020, they will keep raising the salary, and if the season is abolished, waive any additional pay bills.

The MLB has the right to cut amateur drafts from regular 40 rounds to 5 rounds this year and 20 rounds in 2021.

“It’s not ideal,” Clark said.

Draft players and international amateur signature bonuses will be frozen at the 2019 level until 2021.

Shipowners were threatening to stop international signatures without holding drafts to save money. The annual cost of an amateur signature is about $ 400 million,

It is unclear if the all-star game at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium will take place on July 14th.

“Clearly, the calendar determines much of what can and cannot be done,” Clark said.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa