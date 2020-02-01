Players have no room to criticize fan votes

When you hear an NBA player or coach who criticizes the fan that votes for the All-Star starters, you can remind them that KZ Okpala, Amile Jefferson, Zylan Cheatham each got a vote – by the players.

And that Jared Harper van Phoenix, who has not played since opening night, also got an NBA player to judge him as a starter. Harper must have been really impressed by the 1:59 stint in the Suns 29-point win over Sacramento, although he didn’t get into another big league-game. (Memo for players: performing well in the G-League is not good identification for the NBA All-Star Game.)

Tacko Fall got seven votes, giving him a 7-against-4 vote-against-NBA games played (career) relationship.

The point here is not to get off the top with the NBA players (OK, maybe a little), but more that people should not dump against the fans.

Firstly, the way it is set up, with fan voices counting 50% and media panel and players each 25%, makes sure that the starters are worthy.

But know that the fan element of voting is exactly what the competition wants, even when Fall finishes sixth in the front court of the Eastern Conference on their collective vote. The NBA gets the fan involvement they want, and the process is sponsored (“NBA All-Star votes presented by Google”).

It is publicity for the competition, even when people write stories to criticize the mood.

And if fans enjoy it while voting, all the better.

Turn the tide

We have talked a lot with the Warriors in the city last week about their evolution and how they are now, with injuries and Kevin Durant leaving, back with the mortals of the NBA.

But in the middle of the run that Golden State saw in The Finals, five consecutive years was a professional wrestling of the heel that was interesting to see.

From the feel-good story of the 2015 championship with little boy Steph Curry firing the parking lot to even maintain that role in the loss of the 2016 title series LeBron James and Cleveland, the Warriors became an evil empire from that last summer when Durant joined to make it an officially recognized Superteam.

“I could feel all of that during the run,” the coach said Steve Kerr of the changing image of the Dubs. “You know, in our first year that we won the title, we were the darlings and everyone loved the way we played. That may have lasted two years.

“And when we got Kevin, we became the villains. Then we had some public turmoil in the last few years of our run and it became much harder to stay with this beloved team. It was more, love us or hate us. If you were already a Warriors fan, you loved us. Other people hated us.

“But that’s the beauty of sports. It’s like you need such teams. I’m a big sports fan. I think college football is better if USC is really good, and Ohio State and Alabama, “the product said in Arizona. “If those teams are really good, college football is better. You have a team that you can cheer on. Same with baseball and the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox.

“We don’t have the same history of all the teams I just mentioned, but in a weird way I am a little proud that we have become the lightning rod team. Like, that’s the ultimate sign of respect.”

Kerr hopes that the Warriors will someday be disliked again. And that is certainly possible when they welcome Curry and Klay Thompson and receive a high choice from this terrible year.

“What we are trying to do this year is simply relevant,” said Kerr. “That’s the most important thing. I think everyone there just feels like it’s an in-between year. It’s like,” Well, they hurt everyone, so we don’t pay attention to them. “But when Steph and Klay come back, people pay attention. “

It remains to be seen what role they will play in the eyes of the fans when they enter the ring next season.

Remember when

For all of you history lovers, it was Saturday a year ago that the bad undertone of the Celtics season bubbled even further to the surface. Although the last public ruling on Kyrie IrvingThe future had been that he told season ticket holders that he was planning to sign again with the Celts, he was just the Anthony Davis rumor mill. Stories about Davis who didn’t want to play for the Celts said that Irving was now uncertain about staying in Boston.

So it was that Kyrie was approached by reporters during the morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden on February 1, 2019. The belief was that he would shake it off with a variation of “nothing to see here”. But with an audience including the national broadcasters of that night, Irving did everything but.

“Ask me July 1,” he said when asked if he had changed his position since he said he would stay with the Celts.

“Over the past eight years, I have tried to do what everyone wanted me to do, in terms of making my decisions and trying to validate through the media, through other personnel managers, everyone in this industry, and I owe no one (expletive) ), ‘he said.

It was clear that the sentence to please others was false, since he had wanted to leave Cleveland and forced a trade to get his way. But more important here was the effect on the collective.

When I walked away from the Kyrie congregation, one of his teammates asked me what he had said. After I told him, the player rolled his eyes. The Celtics still had too much talent to write them off, but the writing certainly was on the wall of the dressing room.

Celtics timeline

Monday at Atlanta, 7.30 p.m. The Celtics must be on their guard here. The Hawks remained at the bottom of the Eastern Conference all season, but they put seven players in double digits while beating the 76ers by 10 on Thursday-evening (Trae Young had 39). Then there is the fact that Atlanta had an 18-point lead over the Celts in the first quarter on January 3 in the Garden. The Cs came back to win that one by three, but there were some very tense moments.

Wednesday vs. Orlando, 7:30 PM – A similar story here a week ago Friday for the Celtics. They followed the Magic with 16 in the second quarter, though Kemba Walker had 37 points when the Cs completed the comeback to win, 109-98.

Friday vs. Atlanta, 7.30 p.m. The Celts and Hawks complete their season series, and it is important for the hosts to keep it as neat as possible. Then they travel for two games to Oklahoma City and Houston.