Players react to clash of Xbox Live servers, banning virtual sports during quarantine – News

% MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4411%

% MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4412%

All real-life sports have closed the previous days due to a coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 3,200 people in the United States. USA And Killed 62.

% MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4413%% MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4414%

For sports fans looking for something to keep them busy while trapped inside, the lack of games from the NBA, NHL and Mars Madness has been brutal. On Sunday afternoon, the decline in entertainment options spread to the virtual realm.

% MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4415%

% MINIFYHTML30b74827784ffe36db345d0d1bcb8b4416%

Xbox Live has been idle for much of the afternoon, preventing players from playing online with players like NBA 2K, FIFA and the NHL. Microsoft says it’s investigating the problem, but people don’t like it. This is the second time in a week that Xbox servers have experienced technical difficulties.

We understand that some users may be experiencing errors signing in or on Xbox Live, and they are currently investigating. Please come back here for more details.

– Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020

M M MUCH: What we miss most about the early traditions of the NCAA tournament

Here are some of the most vivid reactions from a community known for speaking its mind on social media:

Worst time to destroy my uncles

– Bas Dost (@BallonDost) March 15, 2020