Players: Rory McIlroy can’t understand Tiger Woods’ 683-week record as number one in the world

Rory McIlroy said he is proud to have been No. 1 in the world for a total of 100 weeks, and that he is & # 39; crazy & # 39; that Tiger Woods has reached 683 weeks at the helm

Rory McIlroy expressed his pride in celebrating the 100 weeks of his career as the number one in the world, but he will have to spend another 583 weeks at the top of the rankings to match the “incredible,”; Tiger Woods.

McIlroy returned to his summit without hitting a ball last month when he ended Brooks Koepka’s long reign to become world number 1 for the eighth time, and the first since 2015, and paid tribute to the harsh Harry Diamond for his part in “His Really Excellent Journey, cit; together.

McIlroy is only the third player to spend 100 weeks at the top of the standings

The four-year-old champion admitted that his achievement was somewhat of an anticolonial after he had taken the week off, and is only the third player to have scored a century a week as the best player in the world since presenting the 1986 rankings.

“I’m very proud to think that I’ve spent two years of my career at the top of the world rankings, which is a pretty nice feeling,” he said before his defense at the TPC Sawgrass Players Championship. “But Tiger 683, I can’t figure it out.

“I mean, it’s amazing. I just don’t think anyone can talk enough about what Tiger did on that stretch of golf. It was crazy.”

“The way I came to No. this time was a little anti-climatic, there wasn’t much fanaticism. I got there through a mathematical algorithm more than anything else, but I still made sure to celebrate and celebrate milestones.”

“I hadn’t been in this position for over four years, so on Sunday evening at the Riviera, I went out and made sure to have some drinks with Harry and a couple of my friends.

“Harry assumed that cad position in mid-2017 and we’ve basically been on that journey together, for injuries and not playing my best, at the top of the world. So it was important for me to sit down and have a drink with him.

“This was our trip and we did it. Two guys growing up in Holywood, Northern Ireland, playing golf together, and we’ve done that is really interesting.”

McIlroy has not finished in the top five in each of his four starts so far in 2020, but admitted that it cost him two great chances to win at the Riviera, and again at Bay Hill last week, after regretting one. last round “snap,”; bad shots ”that drove him out of the fight.

“I did a triple trick on the Riviera early Sunday, and did two double bins at nine last week,” McIlroy added. “Really unprofessional, bad shots. The Riviera was also very strong, and if you lost it in the wrong places, it got tricky, and I think that’s what happened there and that also happened on Bay Hill “.

“In the sixth par five hole on Sunday, I made a good drive but didn’t keep the freeway and tried to get the ball as close to the green as possible, so I had a third hit better. easy with the chip, and I went to the bunker and then had a tricky shot.

“Maybe playing the percentages a little bit more, I wouldn’t have put seven at risk in fifth in the Riviera, and then maybe being close to that bunker in the sixth hole in Bay Hill last week, I wouldn’t have brought the water in game with another, so those little things.

“When the pitches are playing so strong and so fast, they are the small margins that make a difference. Maybe just reducing that five percent instead of trying to play the perfect shot to hit my other one, subscribe to Shot of 80 yards on par five, or hitting 40 feet under the hole. I think it’s the things that make the difference. “

