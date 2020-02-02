Playhouse renovations are a growing trend

Did Nicholas Acampora’s “Toy House” foresee a trend in actual toy houses? Maybe!

As a nation, there are moments when we seem to be obsessed with everything related to home renovation. There are a number of television shows dedicated to home and apartment renovation, and others that focus on bold renovations and major reconstruction efforts. And it affects how countless Americans see the home buying process.

A new article by Amelia Tait at Curbed highlights what could be seen as the next logical step for this trend. Here’s a hint: The title of the article is “Playhouse Flippers”.

Yes, instead of first-time home buyers or experienced pinballers, the target group distorts a little for this renovation process. Like preschool. Here is an overview of the creation of such a toy house to the delight of its three-year-old owner:

Martin spent $ 75 and a week renovating the playhouse. Her mother bought the playhouse from a Facebook exchange five years ago, and the brown plastic original served her two sons well in the early years. When it was Harper’s turn to use the toy, Martin decided that it had to be redesigned.

The end result was a completely new paint job and color scheme with impressive attention to detail. That said: Martin’s work involved using sandpaper on the outside of the house to more closely emulate the texture of the stone.

As Tait writes, Martin is by no means the only one who makes toys for the garden. On the one hand, renovation work on playhouses has been carried out online since 2011. However, Tait has also noticed an increase in the number of parents who run such projects and document them on social media.

And although this might seem problematic in some ways, one of the respondents emphasized that renovating playhouses also means reusing and reusing older toys – which means less waste overall and is much more environmentally friendly. In the end, renovating playhouses could be a much more sophisticated decision than one initially thought.

