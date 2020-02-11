Playing it safe is dangerous: Super Bowl advertising is a futile opportunity

Highly anticipated Super Bowl ads have shared the opportunity to make a statement on America’s biggest sports day.

Chin up, Kyle Shanahan – you’re not the only one who miserably took the opportunity to make a statement on Super Bowl Sunday.

The advertising industry, which – unlike you – had a whole year or more to plan and plan the biggest sports day for advertising, was also unsettled.

Don’t you agree? Hand signals: Do you name an ad that audiences will remember at this time next year – or even a month after the Super Bowl LIV? An advertisement that consumers refer to to make a statement or have an effect? (Good, wait.)

Was there an ad that evoked meaningful emotions – a passage that reminded you why sport is the perfect appetite for conversations that we can all participate in?

Can you even name a picture that was somehow in your hippocampus – if so, why? (We have all day, and the Shakira-J-Lo halftime show is not an option.)

For the $ 5.6 million reported that advertisers have lost for the most expensive 30-second spot, hands in the stadium should go up like cell phone lamps.

“No Time to Die”, the next James Bond film, was the most expensive TV spot this year (according to Variety, MGM spent around $ 5.69 million on the 30-second spot). You probably wouldn’t have thought that.

It is not surprising that a few years ago something happened in advertising. those of you who are close can put a finger on when the shift happened. Together, brands have decided that humor is the way to go – and often silly college humor. sold flat and passive. Sure … sold.

Simon Yoxall, Managing Partner at Iris, a global network for creative innovations, whose brands include Samsung, LEGO, adidas, KFC and Starbucks, agrees: “It is because of the risk aversion not to alienate and to try to find a broad one To appease masses of customers, explains Yoxall, who heads a team of creatives from Iris’ New York office. “Playing it safe is dangerous – you risk not meaning anything. Brands that can successfully and credibly anchor themselves in the culture that a consumer is interested in, and do so in an outstanding way, will have much greater success in the long run. “

For sure. Perhaps Shanahan, the 40-year-old head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, thought so – when his 9s fell apart in the fourth quarter and watched the Bay Area watch Patrick dissolve a comfortable lead of 20 to 10 Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playing it safe proved disastrous.

They think Shanahan learned from his past. He is the same one who, as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, reduced a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl LI over the New England Patriots. He also lost the game – in extra time.

But enough about Kyle; He has the next few months to think about his strategy of safe play and how it was doomed to be among the youngest head coaches to win a bowl.

Marketers have also played it safe – they embarrassingly copy each other and ultimately water down the game together, while no one is brave enough to make a statement to build real connections with their consumers.

Before you say that there is already enough purpose-driven marketing in the media and in sports, I will immediately remind you that you are better.

For example, before you say that Doritos and “statement” don’t match, I’ll stop you there too.

Consumers may not easily associate Starbucks with advocating a diverse and inclusive culture, but this is exactly what the #whatsyourname campaign is conveying, effortlessly.

Few would have chosen Budweiser as the brand that highlights labels – but that’s exactly what happened when it challenged Americans (and indeed outsiders) to look beyond the “typical American” stereotypes and show Americans as diverse and diverse. Indeed, typical looks good for you, according to Budweiser. At the same time, it reminds consumers that “this bud is for you”.

After using celebrities and humor in his commercials, Kia Motors America succeeded with his “Give It Everything” campaign, which tells the story of the hardworking men and women behind the (DB1) Kia Telluride at its manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

The authenticity was impressive and Kia was able to get results quickly, said Russell Wager, Director Marketing Operations.

“Kia’s sales in a contract industry increased 4.4% last year, mainly due to new customers who saw our” Give It Everything “message and identified the Kia brand and what Kia stands for, and more associated with her, “explained Wagner.

Wagner added that Kia focused more on America’s youth, particularly in a campaign with Josh Jacobs, who campaigned for a message of hope and determination, and at the heart of a Kia spot titled “Tough” by the Seltos SUV 2021 never gives up. ‘

Sport – and especially Super Bowl Sunday – is the perfect platform to tell consumers something, even if we don’t agree. (You can view the Donald Trump campaign ad here.)

We understand that not every ad needs to have a celebrity pounding home for some reason. and not every ad has to convey the feeling that a finger is pointing at your head. Of course, political ads do what they do – there is rarely a gray area there.

However, what is not in question is that 2020 America is not your parents’ America and it is time for the advertising community to say “Amen” together and challenge each other to be better.

The America – the hell the world – in which we live at least tries to be transparent, even if there is a risk of alienation.

This year’s Super Bowl has reportedly attracted 102 million viewers on Fox and streaming platforms. This is, according to Fox, the first boom in linear viewership in five years, the tenth largest total audience in the game’s 54-year history.

In addition, the nostalgia – and anticipation – associated with Super Bowl ads from previous years has disappeared. Brands in the digital age strategically publish their coveted spots days (sometimes weeks) before the big game to draw more attention to their handicrafts and to allegedly appease and satisfy a content-hungry consumer market.

However, none of that should mean the work is out of date – and this is exactly where we are.

As a result, consumers are harder to impress, and brands need to make a right effort to get better, be different, and create content that people will remember.

If brands are risk averse, congratulations – in the end they are Kyle Shanahan, who is forced to explain himself in a press conference.

Do you remember the heat that Charles Barkley experienced in 1993 with his Nike ad “I’m not a role model”? He made a statement, knowing that this was risky and even ridiculous – especially since the spot aired two years after one of Barkley’s most controversial moments when Sir Charles was banned from a game in 1991 and fined 10,000 US dollar was charged after trying to spit on a racist crier.

The Loogie finally met an 8 year old girl.

The message was clear: parents, not athletes, should be role models – and Barkley seemed the perfect speaker.

Colin Kaepernick will (probably) never play football in the NFL again, largely because of the attitude he took. But Kaepernick will be remembered in fifty years. Isn’t that what every brand wants?

It is time that advertisers stop hiding and dare to become more creative and fearless to create something that is important to people after the end of the wings.

There has been a lot of talk about Google’s “Loretta” ad, in which a man using Google Assistant searches for photos and other memories from his marriage and digital life to remember his wife Loretta, who may have passed away. The spot won the day and raised the emotional hair on the back of the neck.

The spot took risks – knowing that such a strong feeling of sadness or even death could upset or even insult consumers on a day reserved for festivities. The details – the “why” – hardly matter on the spot, and Google won by showing people that what is important to them is important to them. By the way, they managed to get consumers to see Google Assistant in a whole new way.

Add Iris’ Yoxall: “Brands have been guilty of literally viewing the Super Bowl as an ‘entertainment spectacle’, which of course it is, but that doesn’t mean you can’t say something more important that goes deeper and deeper lasts longer especially when you consider that the expenses are on this stage. “

Later for sure; it is no longer selling. Try bravery. Try to make a bold statement about your customers’ emotional needs, not their product needs.

You will probably remember your work after February.

Mark W. Wright is a sports journalist and has written about sports and culture for ESPN (and other companies).

