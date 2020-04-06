Playlist: Jamie Lenman stays in and does not go to the flicks

Very last 7 days, our isolation playlists noticed us dive into the musical minds of Trivium, Sepultura and Halestorm as we joined forces with our musical friends to carry you critical new each day playlists to see you by way of lockdown.
This week, film and pop culture buff Jamie Lenman receives the ball rolling with 15 tracks handpicked from the soundtracks of the motion pictures he’s been binge-observing due to the fact the British isles went into lockdown.
“I have been observing an terrible great deal of films considering that we all went into lockdown,” he claims. “Here are some of my favourites tunes from the soundtracks.
“Generally occasions your favorite bands will produce these awesome music and place them solely on a film soundtrack, so you acquire it and then you uncover additional astounding audio!”
Here, his favorite tracks and the movies they seem in.
Scott Pilgrim: Sex Bob-Omb – Threshold
Crow Salvation: PJ Harvey – Naked Cousin
Purely natural Born Killers: 9 Inch Nails – Burn
Bronson: Glass Candy – Electronic Versicolor
The Goonies: Cyndi Lauper – The Goonies R’ Very good Adequate
Me, Myself And Irene: Pete Yorn – Stranger Condition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Associates In Kryme – Turtle Electricity
Godzilla: Silverchair – Untitled
Batman: Prince – Partyman
Back again To The Long run: Huey Lewis And The News – Electricity Of Love
Rocky IV: Robert Tepper – No Easy Way Out
Ghostbusters: Ray Parker Junior – Ghostbusters
Shed Freeway: Marilyn Manson – Apple Of Sodom
Harmful Minds: Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise
Beavis And Butt-Head Do The us: White Zombie – Ratfinks, Suicide Tanks And Cannibal Girls
Jamie Lenman’s most recent one, The Potential Is Lifeless, is out now.