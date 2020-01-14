Playoff push meets CPIHL: Three teams want to make a move on Monday

York – Monday night, three teams met at the York Ice Arena to improve their chances of winning the CPIHL playoffs. In the viola division, the top 5 teams automatically qualify for the double elimination tournament, while sixth and seventh place in a playoff game determine the final place.

In the first game of the night, the fifth Hempfield met Susquehannock. The Black Knights rose early and won 6-3. Elias Lountzis scored five goals in the win.

Rivals Dallastown and Central York were on the nightcap. The Wildcats went into the night for the seventh time with a tie, while Central York was ninth. In this game, both goalkeepers showed an enormous net game, but in the end Central York was able to record the 2-1 success.

Check out the highlights in the link above to see the highlights.

39.954320

-76.710079

,