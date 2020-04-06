Plea in Delhi HC for return of Indians stranded in US thanks to Covid-19

Delhi Superior Courtroom (Representational picture) | Twitter: @ANI

New Delhi: A plea was moved on Monday in the Delhi High Court for the safe and sound and protected return of all Indian citizens employed in the United States of The usa (United states of america) and now stranded there without having employment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition was listened to by way of online video conferencing in the morning by a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula which directed it be mentioned on Tuesday so that a duplicate of the plea can be served on the central governing administration.

The petition has been moved by a pair whose daughter is stranded jobless in the US right after her employer suddenly requested her to resign on March 20 in the wake of COVID-19 and she could not return to India because of to ban on professional flights.

Comparable is the predicament of a lot of Indian citizens who were being employed in the US but are now stranded there jobless in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the petition, moved as a result of advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, has claimed.

The plea has also claimed that the petitioners’ 24-12 months-old daughter — Yasmin Tahiira Hussain — only has two months from March 20 to leave the United states as per her H1b visa ailments.

The petition has claimed that if the journey ban is even more extended then it would be difficult for her to leave the United states of america and she are not able to survive there for extended without having a frequent supply of profits as need to would not be equipped to afford to pay for meals or hire.

It has sought instructions to the Centre to “organize a special flight out of New York Town, United states of america, in see of the Indian air-space lockdown for business flights, to evacuate safely the Indian citizens, particularly Yasmin Tahiira Hussain, in distress”.

Hussain, who is presently dwelling alone in her rented flat in Brooklyn, Usa, has also reached out to the consulate in New York for evacuating her, but received no response, the plea has claimed.

The petition has also sought instructions to the Centre to assure that “Indian citizens in distress, and additional particularly, Yasmin Tahiira Hussain, stay protected and fully provided” until a special flight is arranged to evacuate them.

