Pleasant Valley school district school bus driver, 60, arrested for alleged relationship with 15-year-old girl

CAMARILLO, California (KABC) – A 60-year-old Ventura County school bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of obscene driving involving a 15-year-old girl.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports that David Perez has taken steps to develop a romantic relationship with a teenager.

At the time of the investigation on February 7, Perez was identified as a bus driver for the Pleasant Valley school district.

The victim was not a student of the school district and was not associated with his job as a bus driver, authorities said.

“At the moment, there is no information suggesting that he attempted to victimize the children he met in association with his work,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Perez was arrested Monday on the property of the Camarillo school district before his shift and before the children arrived at school.

He is being held on $ 20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Wednesday.

After the arrest, the Pleasant Valley school district put Perez on administrative leave.

Anyone with information that Perez is involved in inappropriate behavior with minors is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Clark at 805-384-4721.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.