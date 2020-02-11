Please, baby please, come back: jury hears 111 appeal, attempt to resuscitate in domestic violence murder trial

The son of a woman who stabbed his partner to death after years of domestic violence spoke of his desperate attempt to revive the man.

Poutau Cameron described being woken up by his 14-year-old brother shortly after the alleged murder, and how he had made a desperate attempt to revive his mother’s partner by calling 111.

Joseph Michael Ngapera, 56, died in November 2018 from stab wounds.

His partner Karen Anne Ruddelle has been charged with his murder and his trial began yesterday in the Auckland High Court.

Today during his murder trial, the court learned that Ruddelle and Ngapera were drinking together in a bar in Manurewa the night of the fatal incident.

Shortly after the couple were dropped off at Ruddelle’s home in Manurewa, they quarreled and she stabbed him twice in the chest with a kitchen knife with a 19 cm blade.

The prosecution alleged that Ruddelle stabbed Ngapera with the intention of killing him or seriously injuring him.

However, the defense says that after years of domestic violence, she “knew what was going to happen” and used the knife to protect herself and her 14-year-old son who tried to intervene after his mother called ugly.

Ruddelle’s lawyer Shane Cassidy told the jury that her actions were for her and her child.

Cameron was living with his mother at the time of the alleged murder.

He had gone to bed early the night before after kickboxing training and a dinner with his nephews and brother.

He woke up briefly when Ruddelle and Ngapera returned home.

He heard a door slam and “weak voices” then went back to sleep.

Shortly after, his teenage brother was at his bedside waking him up.

Cameron got up and went to the kitchen.

“I saw Joe lying on the floor … he was not reactive,” he said.

“I checked his airways, I checked his pulse … I found nothing.

“That’s when I rang 111.”

Cameron said his mother was in the room at the time.

“She was right there telling me to help Joe get up off the ground,” he recalls.

The 14-year-old was also in the room.

Cameron said his mother was “really emotional”.

He had to go out into a corridor to hear operator 111’s instructions.

The jury then listened to the audio of Cameron’s emergency call.

“There has been an altercation and my mother’s partner is on the ground,” he said, his voice trembling.

“I woke up and heard arguments, then he was on the ground – I’m not sure what happened.

“I think my mom knows [what happened] … but she’s drunk.

“It could have been a knife …”

Cameron told the operator that Ngapera was not awake but that he was breathing.

“He’s bleeding, he’s bleeding … from his chest,” he said.

Cries and shouts can be heard in the background.

“Leave him mom, leave him, get out … mom, get away,” Cameron shouts as he takes the operator’s direction to try to stop the bleeding.

Cameron repeatedly tells his mother to “get out” and tells her that the ambulance is on the way.

“You’re bloody … you’re not helping, man,” he told her.

We can also hear the 14 year old boy shouting “mom” and a woman’s voice is heard “no”.

Cameron tells the operator that Ngapera is no longer breathing and gives him instructions on how to start CPR.

“If I take the pressure off his chest, he’ll bleed …” he says.

He tries to get his younger brother to hold a towel over Ngapera’s wound as he begins chest compressions.

Listening to the call, Cameron got angry.

On the wharf, his mother had her head down and members of their family and that of Ngapera were crying in the public gallery.

“Don’t give up, you’re doing amazing things … there’s a lot of help to come,” said the operator to Cameron as he continued to pump Ngapera’s chest.

We can hear Ruddelle shouting “no” and “come” as she cries and moans hysterically.

“Please baby please … please come back, honey … baby please come back ….” she shouts desperately.

The trial will continue this afternoon.