Please do not skip a theatrical release for Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release for the play this June. With the current weather for the entire world, a lot of theatrical releases have been released on the air, and a report by The Wrap today stated earlier that there was some preliminary discussion with Warner Bros. about a fully digital release. Since then, someone else in the WBI has told IndieWire that they’ve been released in a theater, but with the June 5 release date, people will be able to go back to movie theaters, and other movies that have missed their dates will be with with Who knows

Personally, I’m glad they’re currently in the throes of a theatrical release – which was always the choice as the wrap report pointed out. I understand the need to bring joy to people; I got it and watching movies at home can help. What makes it successful is that the three most hit movies currently are Mulan, Black Widow and Wonder Woman – all female-led films and all the highly anticipated films. So yes, of course, people want to see Natasha Romanoff and Diana Prince onscreen, but can’t we just throw away the idea of ​​sending a release to their home soon?

The thing is, like the Troll’s World Tour, which Universal initially decided to release digitally, the movie is ready for kids, so the idea of ​​putting it on a streaming platform is not exactly a hit because there are so many kids watching it anyway. With huge blockbusters on the big start weekend, trying to get something to watch on lockdown during their lockdown won’t help anyone.

In fact, I already wrote about how okay Black Widow was delayed and if Wonder Woman 1984 met the same consequences, we would survive. It all goes back to the movie theater business. Trying to give fans what they want (and make money in the process) without drama, you’re taking money away from the theaters and the people who work there, and I think it’s best to just wait and see if the world gets too close to release, Especially since Wonder Woman is scheduled to be released even on June 7th .

Not to mention, how long did we wait for the Wonder Woman movie to be all male-centric superhero films, and is it one of DC’s most successful shows so far? Its sequel is aptly deserved in theaters of the movie. We can wait

