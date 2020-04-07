Please Enjoy Supernatural Cheat From Jared Padalecki

Don’t say that Jared Padalecki never gave you anything.

The supernatural star took to Twitter to share season 15 of the lighters. Yep, out of the current and final season. “Please watch it immediately Thank you and welcome,” she wrote.

Video opened with Jensen Ackles dropping a set of stairs, damaging the shot. “That’s my step!” Said Padalecki.

There’s also a scene with Sam and Dean talking lactose intolerance, joking about shit, of course.

Check out the video below and get a taste of the fans and gaffes from last season’s Supernatural.

Late season production was closed due to coronavirus spread. While some shows, such as Anatomy and Law & Order Gray: SVU, end their season early, Supernatural will resume production — eventually — with a commitment to giving viewers a proper long-term series. Empire, another show that ends in the 2019-2020 TV season, has also been shut down, but will be making episode 18 last with some footage from episode 19.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros. intend to go back and finish the series. It’s not about ‘if’, it’s about ‘when,'” Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb tweeted to fans.

At the summer press conference of the Television Critics Association 2019, Dabb told fans they were looking for a true show.

“We see this as the right end,” Dabb said. “And in the end, people can’t keep coming back … They’ll face life or death … This time it’s for real.”

Supernatural will return later on The CW.