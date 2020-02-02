“Please take my daughter”: Mother of a girl with cancer asks for passage in case of virus blockade

JIUJIANG, CHINA – Hours passed on Saturday when 50-year-old Lu Yuejin passed the police checkpoint on the Yangtze River Bridge and left Hubei Province, which is in a virtual block while China is trying to get a new corona virus to control outbreak.

Lu, a farmer from a village on the side of the bridge in Hubei Province, tried to get passage for her daughter, 26-year-old Hu Ping, who has leukemia. In the overcrowded hospitals of the provincial capital Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, she could not get a second round of chemotherapy.

“My daughter has to go to the hospital in Jiujiang,” she said at the checkpoint. “She has to be treated. But they won’t let us through. “

Her daughter was wrapped in a blanket on the floor while Lu cried to the police.

“Please, take my daughter. I don’t have to go by… please, just let my daughter go by, ”she asked.

Their requests were almost drowned out by a loudspeaker that played a previously recorded message that residents were not allowed to enter Jiujiang, the provincial town of Jiangxi on the south side of the Yangtze River.

The bridge was mostly closed to curb the spread of the new disease. 14,380 people, the vast majority of them in China, were infected and more than 300 were killed.

Dozens of people have tried to cross the police checkpoint in the past few days. Some managed to get the right train or plane ticket from Jiujiang and buy it before January 24, but many failed.

For much of Saturday morning, that was the case for Lu when she asked the authorities about her daughter’s case.

“I just want to save her life,” she said.

About an hour after speaking to a reporter at the checkpoint, the police started moving. Calls were made, an ambulance called, and finally Lu and Hu were both allowed through.

Hu seemed to limp as she went through temperature controls at the checkpoint and headed for the waiting ambulance.

,