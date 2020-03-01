pledis-entertainment-denies-rumors-that-nu’est’s-minhyun-was-contaminated-with-coronavirus

Pledis Amusement clarified rumors of NU’EST’s Minhyun contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A supply from Pledis Entertainment mentioned, “The rumor that Minhyun is infected with COVID-19 is not real at all,” incorporating, “All workers which include Minhyun analyzed adverse for COVID-19. Though no a single was contaminated, the team, together with Minhyun, have not scheduled any events since Milan Style 7 days.”

Milan Vogue 7 days, a person of the major three vogue exhibits in the entire world, was held on February 19. A large number of Korean stars, together with Minhyun, Chungha, Music Hye Kyo, IU, Han Ye Seul, and Park Min Young, attended the celebration. Two of Chungha’s staff members members tested optimistic for COVID-19, but Chungha examined unfavorable.

