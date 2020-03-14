Pliable Joe to Beltway Model Candidate

The “hot guys” in politics are a bit like armpit noises. Everyone can make them and nobody wants to hear someone else.

But there is a political “heat sink” this week that needs to be considered. It’s a bit like grabbing a bite of something that tastes terrible and then turning to someone you love and saying, “Hey, try it. It tastes terrible. “

“Joe Biden proved he’s a real fighter,” said some of the most revered political experts on the earth this week.

After the former president rubbed the floor with Sen. Bernie Sanders in South Carolina, then cleaned up again this week in states like Michigan and Missouri.

Yes, a real fighter, Joe Biden. A dog-faced soldier huntsman. He really knows how to draw a political renaissance and rise from the ashes like an old white phoenix.

Not really. It’s the same rotting corpse of a candidate as I did three weeks ago. Only Democrats have decided they would be better off with the dead man than with Mr. Sanders.

That is, the Democratic National Committee won. They killed Mr. Sanders in the cradle, for the first consecutive consecutive section. It’s like “Weekend at Bernie”, only anyone, except Bernie, stars in it.

Either way, Mr. Biden is still a corpse.

His election revival has nothing to do with Mr Biden being a fighter, except of course when he attacks defenseless constituents. Then he’s a tough guy. He calls young women “dog-faced,” disguises gun owners, calls lying people, or accuses them of being “fat.”

President Trump is a real fighter. He assumed the Republican establishment and won.

He faces epic fights with the people who buy ink in the barrel and the press for the freight. And then, out of all the scandal, Washington took on and delivered his First Inauguration, which pledged to fulfill all the promises made to him. (These people haven’t forgiven her for that yet.)

Even in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis, Mr Trump immediately closed borders on the first sign of trouble despite desperate allegations that he was being alarmist and “xenophobic.”

No. Mr. Biden is a fighter. He would never do anything to upset his thinkers and masters throughout the Potomac, be they in the Democratic Party or in the press.

Biden is nothing, if not obedient and weak. A Potomac push-button, pushing approval.

There is another lesson to be learned from these recent Democratic primary contests.

Despite all the Twitter hysteria and inability to squeeze in among Democratic leaders in Washington, it turns out that regular voters, even in the Democratic Party, are not ready to turn to socialism. This is a good sign. Chances are, you have something more in common with your nasty sister-in-law.

Or maybe not.

This, of course, should have been obvious to any adult from the beginning. Can you imagine if the Democrats, instead of taking over from Joe Biden, had come up with a reasonable, likeable, sensible candidate last summer, who crashed in every early debate demanding what happened in the Democratic party? ?

A candidate who refused to raise his hand when asked if he was a supporter of providing free healthcare to illegal immigrants? A candidate who proudly embraced the legacy of former President Barack Obama?

Forget the so-called “moderate” lane. You just have to leave the “adult” lane.

Democrats were able to fight a much better candidate who was a real fighter.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com or @charleshurt on Twitter.