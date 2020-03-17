Plot against America: Fascism changes its head

TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one convenient place.

“Every morning I was at the flag of our country at school. I sang his wonders with my classmates in assembly programs. I eagerly followed the national holidays, without giving a second thought about my closeness to the Fourth of July fireworks or Thanksgiving turkey or the Decoration Day doubleheader. Our homeland was American. … The Republicans then nominated Lindberg and everything changed. ”- Plot Against America: A Novel, Phil Roth

Before writers and producers David Simon and Ed Burns decided to turn Philip Rotun’s 2004 alternative historical novel into a sweeping, cute-looking HBO miniseries, the book has already caught the attention of readers and primarily cultural commentators. Roth’s quest to see a country dragged towards fascism. In the novel, pilot Charles Lindberg – a relentless American hero in the eyes of millions – lends his support to Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential election, despite Lindbergh’s past anti-Semitic statements and the support of Adolf Hitler. The book describes the years of Lindbergh in the way that they are familiar to most of 2016. In some cases, life goes on normally with the same small concerns and small joys that everything pre-election has experienced. In other ways, the nation and what it means – it changes overnight.

Simon and Burns’ six-episode “American Adaptation Plan” ends before Lindbergh wins; but I don’t think he was a robber to tell the story. (After all, there are more rooms in the miniature rooms.) Instead, Part 1 regulates their future by introducing the main players of the plot.

As in the book, Lindbergh himself (played by Ben Cole) is not the main character. Instead, the plot against America is primarily about how the Democratic Jewish family in New York, New York, is aligned with this new reality, where its ethnicity and political identity are suddenly questioned. Herman Levin (Morgan Spector), with his wife Bess (Zoe Kazan) and sons Sandy (Caleb Malis) and Philip (Azhy Robertson), is a successful insurance agent living in a predominantly Jewish middle class neighborhood. The Levites also look at Alma (Anthony Boyle), Herman’s stubborn and anxious young adult brother; and they spend most of their time communicating with Bessin’s spinster sister Evelyn (Winona Ryder).

As the story begins, the biggest dilemma Levin’s family faces is whether or not Herman will make a big push and move to move the Union closer. The block is in a neighborhood with a German-type beer garden. At home, there are a number of concerns about the ongoing relationship with a married man who doesn’t do his best to keep Evelyn secret.

No one is worried about the upcoming election, even after announcing the Lindbergh run. Herman dismisses him as an “airplane pilot” with a belief that Roosevelt’s victory and his return to his favorite media bubble: he listens to Walter Winchell’s radio broadcast, a regular guest of Lindbergh.

There are still some disturbing noises on the horizon. Levin’s neighbors hurry to condemn the Republican candidate for Nazi sympathy; they also remember how happy they were as a pilot and expressed their admiration for the project of faith and courage. Sandy, the family’s artist, draws sketches to Lindbergh under the covers in the bed at night. The famous Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, played by John Turturro with an attractive southern accent representing South Carolina roots, opposes Lindbergh’s promise to keep America out of the war in Europe while insisting on the candidate’s previous comments about Jews. They were born of an ignorant ignorance.

The fantasy about plot against America and the reality of America 2020 is the place where a man trying to become a leader of the free world begins to resonate with each other in a portrait of a country where no one is fully convinced that it is a great movie. or if he simply quit thinking. Either way, many American people seem ready to live with malls, thinking that having a “strong leader” is more important.

Photo: Michele K. Short (HBO)

I admit that I had mixed feelings when I first heard that Simone would adapt the novel. Kill The Wire, The Deuce, Generation, and Show Me a Hero, Simon and his closest colleagues investigated how society and the miniseries have a tendency to act as a car driver, resisting everyone’s motivation. This is a conspiracy against America. After Lindbergh received an order, the mechanisms that keep the country from business education to journalism to the major citizen mark remain unchanged, as executives find it more advantageous to stay on course.

But Roth’s plot against America is also a memory of one world. In the book, the Levites are actually called Roths, and the changes taking place in the American Lindbergh era are set against the backdrop of stories about the life of young Philip in New Jersey in the late 30’s and early 40’s. stamped and delighted the Yankees and baselessly shared what they heard about girls and genders.

I was not sure how well a light-hearted man like Simon would handle the warmer nostalgic aspects of Rotun’s novel. After the first episode, I’m still in standby mode. (HBO has provided full miniseries to critics in advance; but I’m watching an episode for a weekly review.)

There are moments when the American version of Plot’s television version, Philip’s friend Earl Achman (Graydon Yosowitz) invites him to embrace his divorced mother’s bedroom underneath, the text’s personal perspective and sensitive quality. At other times, however, Simone’s approach to a simple issue feels inadequate, as in the scene where the Levites knock on the door, collecting donations for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. In the book, it presents the thesis statement I made at the beginning of the first review of Rot. The meaning of the moment on television is less clear.

At the same time, Simon and Burns (and the crew of the episode, including director Minkie Spiro) are favoring the episodic structure of the television environment, including ending the first episode with nothing more than the first episodes of the novel: The latest sad news of the war. a tense sequence between Herman and Alvin, who beat drunk outside the Union beer garden at a movie theater. This is a highlight of a larger story in which the sense of urgency and context matters. It’s a smart place to rebuild some time before choosing.

Photo: Michele K. Short (HBO)

Some of the best moments in this first episode of “America Against America” ​​are the smallest: the little bits of character development and scene structure that serve the narrative in more subtle ways. I think here Bessin apologizes to Evelyn for taking care of her mother for most of her adult life. So Evelyn shrugs said something that was the focus of the plot against America: “It just got things done.”

And, frankly, these miniseries have an opening scene: a group of kids on the street play a dodgeball game called “I declare war,” claiming to be a country and turning to the opposite. each other. Alvin’s attack on the German-Americans in the true sense of the word is a book written at the end. However, it does not remind us that despite the fact that the world is moving through violence and chaos, children are still children and some things are not going away. It is a tranquil and fatal truth.

Critical observations

It is no coincidence that a show co-written and written by former newspaper reporter David Simone illustrates so much print material that portrays the distant past. There are many readings from action comics to daily newspapers. And those newspapers are huge! I miss the days when you have to hold your arms up.

From the dramatic Marriage Story to Noah Baumbach’s latest Oscar-winning story, you can identify the young Philip actor. He plays his troubled son, Henry, who has difficulty reading. The series did not shoot much after the Marriage Story, but it still looks very old. Sunrise, sunset and what is not.

. (tagsTranslate) Recap