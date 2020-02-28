Friday, February 28, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS ‘Plugged In’ Episode one: Nashville SC’s expansion time anticipations with Fox Soccer’s...

‘Plugged In’ Episode one: Nashville SC’s expansion time anticipations with Fox Soccer’s John Robust

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
‘plugged-in’-episode-one:-nashville-sc’s-expansion-time-anticipations-with-fox-soccer’s-john-robust


The Tennessean

Published 5: 00 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020

Close

Autoplay

Present Thumbnails

Exhibit Captions

Nashville SC’s time commences on Saturday night time in Nissan Stadium from Atlanta United FC.

Additional importantly (Ok, not seriously), the Tennessean has a soccer podcast!

Episode one of Plugged In: A Nashville Soccer Podcast capabilities an interview with Fox Soccer participate in-by-play announcer John Robust, who will be on the call for Saturday’s match (seven p.m., Fox 17). Strong discusses soccer in Nashville and the dynamic among Nashville SC and Atlanta United as rivals heading into their very first MLS tilt.

Then, hosts Drake Hills, Jaime Cardenas and Nick Gray discuss Nashville SC’s preseason, what a prosperous expansion campaign appears to be like and anticipations for the Nissan Stadium crowd at the time opener.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv