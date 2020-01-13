Plus for round 5 v vase draw

Loading...

The draws for the third round of the FA Trophy and the fifth round of the FA vase will take place live on talkSPORT today.

This weekend there were encounters in both competitions in which a large number of teams came one step closer to Wembley.

getty

The draw for the next round will take place this afternoon on talkSPORT 2. Ball selection begins at 1:00 p.m.

The draw for the third round of the FA Trophy begins with a tie for the fifth round of the FA vase, which is decided shortly afterwards.

The ball numbers for each draw are listed below and you can find out who gets whom by clicking below or clicking here to see the live commentary stream.

The third round of the FA Trophy – 16 clubs, eight draws

1 Dorking Wanderers or Stockport County

2 Kingstonian or Leamington

3 AFC Fylde

4 Royston Town

5 Harrogate Town

6 City of Yeovil

7 Ebbsfleet United

8 Halesowen Town or Maidenhead United

9 Notts County

10 Chelmsford City

11 Halifax Town FC

12 Eastleigh

13 Concord Rangers or Bath City

14 Farsley Celtic or Barnet

15 Aveley

16 wheelbarrow

The fifth round draw of FA Vase – 16 clubs, eight draws

1 Worcester City or Coventry United

2 Atherstone Town

3 Hebburn Town

4 Longridge Town

5 Consett

6 West Auckland Town

7 Wroxham

8 Sporting Khalsa

9 Stowmarket Town

10 Corinthians

11 Leighton Town

12 Deal Town or Binfield

13 Bitton

14 Plymouth Parkway

15 Bradford Town

16 Sutton Common Rovers