Plus for round 5 v vase draw

The draws for the third round of the FA Trophy and the fifth round of the FA vase will take place live on talkSPORT today.
This weekend there were encounters in both competitions in which a large number of teams came one step closer to Wembley.
getty
The draws for the third round of the FA Trophy and the fifth round of the FA vase will take place live on talkSPORT today
The draw for the next round will take place this afternoon on talkSPORT 2. Ball selection begins at 1:00 p.m.
The draw for the third round of the FA Trophy begins with a tie for the fifth round of the FA vase, which is decided shortly afterwards.
The ball numbers for each draw are listed below and you can find out who gets whom by clicking below or clicking here to see the live commentary stream.
LATEST
Liverpool news live: Reds star “would welcome Mbappe”, linked to £ 90m Dembele
golden boot
Premier League top scorers: who will score the most goals? Who has the most templates?
gossip
Live broadcast of news: Chelsea announces signing, United bid confirmed, Spurs at the latest
LATEST
Arsenal: Battling Man United live news for 22-year-old starlet
Action at the highest level
Premier League games: full-length dates, kick-off times and results
gossip
Man United is committed to completing the £ 65m signing before the January deadline
latest
Man United News live: Fernandes £ 65m moving nearby, star connected, Scouts Eye Striker
record breaker
Aguero against Messi: Guardiola names the greatest footballer – “He is the best”
come back
Ake to Chelsea: What happened when players returned to PL clubs to make more money?
ruthless
Aston Villa beats Man City when Aguero surpasses Henry’s scoring record
The third round of the FA Trophy – 16 clubs, eight draws
1 Dorking Wanderers or Stockport County
2 Kingstonian or Leamington
3 AFC Fylde
4 Royston Town
5 Harrogate Town
6 City of Yeovil
7 Ebbsfleet United
8 Halesowen Town or Maidenhead United
9 Notts County
10 Chelmsford City
11 Halifax Town FC
12 Eastleigh
13 Concord Rangers or Bath City
14 Farsley Celtic or Barnet
15 Aveley
16 wheelbarrow
The fifth round draw of FA Vase – 16 clubs, eight draws
1 Worcester City or Coventry United
2 Atherstone Town
3 Hebburn Town
4 Longridge Town
5 Consett
6 West Auckland Town
7 Wroxham
8 Sporting Khalsa
9 Stowmarket Town
10 Corinthians
11 Leighton Town
12 Deal Town or Binfield
13 Bitton
14 Plymouth Parkway
15 Bradford Town
16 Sutton Common Rovers