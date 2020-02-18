%MINIFYHTML5c42d530da71e861d3c0c4c372c1d2ab11%

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (AP) – The legendary Plymouth Rock and other websites have been lined in purple graffiti on Monday all through a wave of vandalism discovered at the site marking the landing of pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 decades in the past.

The Plymouth authorities found vandalism early in the morning. The staff had taken out the pink spray paint, which included the letters MOF and figures 508, from the rock ahead of midday.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and that the web page was open up to holidaymakers.

The rock has come to symbolize the position the place William Bradford and the Mayflower pilgrims landed in advance of founding the Plymouth colony in December 1620.

Law enforcement reported the Vandals also pointed to a shell-shaped indication celebrating the upcoming 400th anniversary of Mayflower's landing in 1620, the statue of the Pilgrim Virgin and the Nationwide Monument to the Ancestors.

It was not immediately very clear if this graffiti incident experienced any relationship to the anniversary celebration, but Plymouth Rock has been the site of political demonstrations in advance of.

The North American Indians of New England have a solemn memory on each individual Thanksgiving due to the fact 1970 there to recall what the organizers explain as "the genocide of hundreds of thousands of native persons, the theft of indigenous lands and the relentless assault on the native lifestyle ".