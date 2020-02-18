[plymouth-rock-strike-with-graffiti]

Police are investigating vandalism that outraged guests on Monday to Plymouth Rock and other historic websites on the waterfront at Pilgrim Memorial State Park.

Red spray paint was observed Monday morning on Plymouth Rock, the Countrywide Monument to the Forefathers, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, Chamber of Commerce scallop shells, an amphitheater and a commemorative bench, according to a point out Office of Conservation and Recreation spokesman.

“Seeing this style of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower tale is both of those sad and unsettling,” reported Lea Filson, executive director of See Plymouth, a vacation spot management firm for the city and county.

“By the time I built it to the rock, I ran into … about a dozen people today from all more than Plymouth that experienced headed down to see it. Every person was outraged and ill about it. By that time, the rock experienced been cleaned and there was wonderful aid,” Filson claimed.

The Massachusetts Office of Conservation and Recreation reported the incident to the Plymouth Police Section, Condition Law enforcement and the Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) and then power washed the graffiti off of Plymouth Rock and the Countrywide Monument to the Forefathers, a DCR spokesman said.

The graffiti involved the numbers 508 and the letters MOF.

The department was doing work on Monday afternoon to remove the remainder of the graffiti from the amphitheater, Filson reported, and if energy washing does not get rid of it all, DCR will investigate other possibilities to clear away the paint.

Plymouth Rock is ordinarily believed to be the website of disembarkation of William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims who established Plymouth Colony in December 1620.

“As Plymouth commemorates the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower this 12 months, we have now begun welcoming worldwide and domestic guests,” Filson mentioned. “The waterfront and the historic district are secure, well-lit and will keep on to welcome all who check out.”