Plymouth teenagers burn out sockets at school as part of a viral joke

Two teenage boys are likely to face criminal charges after igniting two electrical outlets at Plymouth North High School by dropping coins behind the teeth of phone chargers, in a ‘joke’ that officials have spread on social media.

“Our youth is exposed to various social influences. Today in Plymouth, one of our high school students chose to imitate a joke that was demonstrated on a social media platform, “said Plymouth Chief Inspector Gary Maestas in a statement. “This law has sparked fires at other schools in Massachusetts and other states, disrupting the school day and significantly damaging schools. We are working with the Plymouth police and fire brigade to fully understand the scope of this issue and fully comply with the charge. “

Firefighters responded to the school around 12:15. on Tuesday after a teacher discovered that two 14-year-old students dropped cents between the teeth of their iPhone chargers and the sockets to which they were connected, causing them to ignite and turn black, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley.

Bradley said that no-one was injured and that no significant damage had been done to the school, but the students could be electrocuted or start a fire.

“You could easily cause a fire by doing this depending on the age of the wires or what’s around the outlet, but they don’t think about that,” Bradley said. “We just don’t want anyone to be hurt or killed.”

Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri told the Herald that investigators are closing their interviews on Wednesday and are likely to file charges against the students, possibly including arson counts and malicious destruction of property.

Officials said the “joke” is the result of a viral trend on the TikTok social media app.

“In the video it’s funny and nobody gets hurt, but you don’t see any consequences,” said Bradley. “In this specific case, there was no fire, but it turned black and the quarter melted with the charger. They had to call in electricians to unplug the sockets and examine them to make sure no damage was done. “

Plymouth firefighters responded only a few hours after the State Fire Marshal’s office issued an opinion on the trend, which was sent after two other state-wide incidents were reported.

On Friday, two students started a fire at two outlets at Westford Academy, evacuating the entire school, according to a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No one was injured, but those students have been accused of burning a building, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.

“It was a major disruption to the school day. The smoke caused the fire alarms to activate, there were certainly flames, there was soot on the wall and it is unknown how much damage was done to the actual electrical system, ”said spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth of the state fire marshal.

According to officials, the third incident happened in a house in Holden.