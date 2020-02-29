[pm-abe-vows-japan’s-utmost-attempts-to-coronavirus-xi-check-out,-olympics-on-observe]



Japan’s Key Minister Shinzo Abe attends a information meeting on coronavirus at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 29, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Key Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday promised his government’s utmost efforts to control the unfold of the new coronavirus, even though acknowledging the authorities on your own could not deal with the risk.

“To be frank, we are not able to earn this battle via the endeavours of the authorities on your own,” Abe told a information meeting two days after abruptly calling for all faculties nationwide to be shut for far more than a thirty day period.

“I have resolved we need to make all initiatives in the future one or two weeks to avert the spread” of the virus, he claimed, though expressing self-assurance this was attainable.

Abe said programs ended up proceeding for a spring go to by Chinese President Xi Jinping and for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, but stated Japan won’t be reluctant to increase immigration curbs if desired.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Added reporting by Linda Sieg, Chang-Ran Kim and Elaine Lies Editing by William Mallard)