[pm-appoints-marzuki-mohamad-as-his-new-principal-private-secretary]

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — Datuk Marzuki Mohamad has been appointed as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new principal non-public secretary.

In accordance to a assertion by the Primary Minister’s place of work, Marzuki’s appointment was successful from March 1.

Marzuki is a legislation graduate from the Worldwide Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and has a political science PhD from the Australian Nationwide College.

He started his career as a lecturer at IIUM in 1999 before remaining appointed particular officer to the deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2013.

Marzuki was afterwards appointed as Muhyiddin’s political secretary in his capability as education minister from 2013 to 2015.

He went back to lecturing in UIAM in 2015 and the last article he held was the head of the political science office.

Pursuing Muhyiddin’s appointment as home minister in 2018, Marzuki returned to serve him as specific features officer.