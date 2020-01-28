PM calls refusal to extradite in Harry Dunn case “miscarriage of justice”

The Prime Minister has declared the refusal to grant an extradition request for the accused suspect in connection with the death of Harry Dunn to be “a miscarriage of justice”.

Boris Johnson’s words were greeted by the teenage mother, Charlotte Charles, who told the PA news agency that these are “words that need action behind them”.

Johnson is the last senior government official to criticize the US Secretary of State’s decision to reject Anne Sacoolas’ return to the UK request – in the footsteps of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of interior.

President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons / PA)

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Monday at a press conference in Westminster: “We believe that this is a miscarriage of justice and that the person concerned should return to the United Kingdom”.

The Prime Minister also “reiterated the need” for Ms. Sacoolas to return to the United Kingdom during a phone call to President Donald Trump on Friday.

Mr. Dunn was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a car outside an American military base in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, obtained diplomatic immunity after the crash, sparking international controversy.

The family of Harry Dunn’s mother (from left to right) Charlotte Charles, stepfather Bruce Charles, family spokesperson Radd Seiger, father Tim Dunn and stepmother Tracey Dunn (David Mirzoeff / PA)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday rejected a British government extradition request for Ms. Sacoolas.

Responding to Mr. Johnson’s comments, Ms. Charles told PA that he should “use his power” to pressure Mr. Trump and Mr. Pompeo to send the suspect back to the UK.

She said, “The fact that he came out and said it’s obviously a good thing, but we hope he can follow it up with action now.

“He must use his power because he is the only person who has the power to tell Trump and Pompeo that she must come back.

“It feels good that he is on the same page as us and it is certainly a step in the right direction.”

When asked what her message to the Prime Minister would be, Ms. Charles told PA: “Make the country proud of you. There are many people out there who do not necessarily trust this government and it is a chance for it to restore that faith a little.

Harry Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles (David Mirzoeff / PA)

“It is certainly another step forward, but until I see action, these are not empty words, but they are words that need action behind them to show us that they will 100% defend us. ”

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is scheduled to hold a “vitally important meeting” on Monday with Ms. Charles and the rest of Mr. Dunn’s family.

Dunn’s parents said they are confident that talks with Raab will be “constructive and productive” – ​​adding that it is “more important than ever” to be on the same page.

Ms. Charles and Mr. Dunn’s father, Tim Dunn, disputed the Foreign Ministry’s claim that the suspect enjoyed diplomatic immunity in a traffic accident.

The teenager’s parents said they expected the Minister of Foreign Affairs to state that there will be “serious consequences” if the US government continues to refuse to fire Ms. Sacoolas after their meeting.

Pompeo is scheduled to have a meeting with Raab on Wednesday.