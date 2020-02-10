PM Jacinda Ardern congratulates Taika Waititi on Oscar win

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand is incredibly proud that kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi has won its Oscar.

Speaking this afternoon at her post-ministerial press conference, she said that few people could achieve a feat like this.

Ardern said that she had seen the film and that he enjoyed it – “I don’t see many films.”

In response to Waititi’s message after winning, she said it was a movie “for the right time”.

She reflected on the fact that it was Holocaust Remembrance Day recently and that many people of Jewish descent still face racism to this day.

She said it was an important film.

“I can’t think of anyone else who could make this film … he played Adolf Hitler.”

“I think we should all be proud of him.”

On the coronavirus

Ardern said 157 people were isolated in New Zealand.

She said that frequent medical checks were underway.

She said there were still no cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Border restrictions, she said, have now been reviewed three times.

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern takes stock of coronaviruses

She said that there were “very few” people trying to come to New Zealand who were turned back.

She said that much of the economic impact of the coronavirus cannot yet be quantified.

She said 13% of New Zealand tourism comes from China – she said Tourism NZ was working with the IRD to help “ease the pressure” for some of the small businesses affected by the tourism slowdown.

On political donations

Ardern said she said it was her belief that “we should have a strong look” on New Zealand’s election finance laws.

But she said it would happen after the election.

She would not be drawn to the fact that NZ First is reviewing its donation rules, saying “it’s their business”.

NZ Radio

On the issue of Concert FM, Ardern said that the Cabinet would seek ways to ensure that it did not turn off the FM frequency.

According to the proposal put forward by senior RNZ officials, the concert would be removed from FM radio on May 29 and the youth platform would be set up before its full launch on August 28.

The government has come under pressure from former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Finance Minister Michael Cullen.

A petition calling on RNZ to abandon its plan to abandon Concert has already received over 10,000 signatures.

Talk to Newstalk ZB Ardern said this morning that the government was “pretty frustrated with this situation”.

“To say that I was a little upset by the situation would be an understatement.”

In addition to being Prime Minister, Ardern is also Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage – because of this, she said that she was very attached to the issue.

“I understand that RNZ has obligations to all New Zealanders, and they feel that they do not cover an area,” she said. RNZ.

“But I think, as Minister of the Arts, that one does not need to be done at the expense of another.”

The matter would probably have been discussed in cabinet this afternoon.

.