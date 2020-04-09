LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got better on Thursday in intensive care where he fought COVID-19 as his government expanded the overdraft facility and inspected the most severe shutdown in the history of peace.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas hospital Sunday night with constant high temperatures and cough and was rushed to intensive care on Monday. She received oxygen support but had not been placed on a ventilator.

“Things are getting better for him,” his culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Thursday. “He is steadfast, improving, sitting down and working with the medical staff.”

US President Donald Trump said Johnson seemed “better” after what he described as a “tough fight.”

In a prime minister of intensive care, the British government faced two major issues: how to finance a significant increase in state spending to support a closed economy and the timing of rising measures lock.

While the fifth-largest economy in the world faced the worst economic hit since World War Two amidst spending, the government said it had expanded its overdraft facility to the Bank of England.

The Bank of England has temporarily agreed that the government will borrow financially in response to COVID-19 if funds cannot be immediately raised from debt markets, reviving a proposal that was last used to any significant degree in during the financial crisis of 2008.

The government and the BoE have said that any borrowing from the Ways and Means facility – effectively a government overdraft with the BoE – will be repaid at the end of the year.

DEATH TOLL RISING

The United Kingdom is entering what scientists say is the latest phase of the outbreak, with deaths expected to continue to rise over the Easter weekend.

The emergency response response meeting, known as the COBR, will be discussed Thursday on how it will handle the lock-step analysis.

Johnson’s deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will preside over the meeting, but no final decision will be made at the meeting. The mayor of London and the Welsh government both said the lock would remain in place.

The number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is starting to show signs of stooping, said Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, suggesting closure measures are working.

“We are beginning to see a plateauing – the first signs of a plateau of infections and hospitals,” Powis told reporters.

“We are starting to see the benefits that I believe in, but the really important thing is that we must continue to follow the instructions – we need to continue following the social journey, because otherwise we will start spreading the virus.”

Total hospital deaths in the UK from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7,097 at 1600 GMT on April 7, health officials said on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Michael Holden)