[pm:-malaysia’s-third-nationwide-automobile-prototype-ready,-ready-for-buyers]

Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) attends the launch of National Automotive Plan 2020 at Menara Miti, Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The New Malaysian Car Venture has its prototype completely ready and is currently waiting around for buyers to bring it to the intercontinental marketplace, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad disclosed these days.

He claimed that the federal government will not devote in the project, and private buyers are necessary in order to realise the new know-how that will be highlighted in the still unnamed job.

“We have currently created prototypes but have still to exhibit these to the general public and are working on controls to make confident that our motor vehicle turn into sensitive to its atmosphere and respond to make confident the driver do not make any errors.

“We have the ability [to produce] but we need traders. That is why we are asking private sectors to invest and deliver vehicle not only for community sector but outside as perfectly,” he advised reporters soon after launching the Countrywide Automotive Plan (NAP) 2020 at Menara Miti now.

Mahathir announced the 3rd nationwide vehicle in 2018, just after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took around the authorities.

