PM Modi at BJP headquarters as Jyotiraditya Scindia prepares to join BJP – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters tonight as Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had resigned from Congress in the morning, was due to join the BJP.

Earlier today, Scindia met Prime Minister Modi at her residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. Shortly after, he announced his resignation from Congress. The leader was accompanied by the home minister when he went to meet the prime minister.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Kamal Nath government is looking at collapse after 22 congressional parliamentary committees resigned. Nineteen of them resigned along with Governor Lalji Tandon, striking a blow with a slim majority of the ruling assembly in the assembly.

In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “… now is the time to move on. I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, it is a path that has been dragging on for the past year.”

“Although my goal and purpose is to remain the same as ever from the beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe that I am no longer able to achieve this within this party,” the letter added.

Minutes after Scindia resigned, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities.”

A BJP Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday night to determine the names of the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on March 26.

“For now, it appears that he will formally join the BJP and his name could be suggested as a candidate from the BJP party in Madhya Pradesh,” said a BJP official.

