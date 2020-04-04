PM Modi directs officers to make sure ample availability of essential medical products

File photo of Primary Minister Narendra Modi | Photograph: Praveen Jain | ThePrint

New Delhi: Key Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a assembly of the many empowered teams set up to answer to the coronavirus danger and directed officials to be certain adequate availability of all critical medical machines these as private protective products, masks, gloves and ventilators.

Modi reviewed countrywide preparedness about availability of hospitals, good isolation and quarantine amenities as perfectly as disorder surveillance, screening and important care teaching, the Primary Minister’s Place of work (PMO) said.

At the joint meeting of the empowered groups constituted for planning and making certain implementation of COVID-19 response, the key minister also directed the teams and officers concerned to make certain sufficient production, procurement and availability of all critical professional medical products these as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators, the PMO reported in a sequence of tweets.

The government last Sunday constituted 11 empowered teams to recommend steps to ramp up healthcare, set the economic climate back on monitor and reduce misery of individuals as immediately as probable publish the 21-day lockdown imposed to consist of the coronavirus pandemic.

These groups are empowered to establish problem areas and give effective solutions, delineate plan, formulate ideas, strategise functions and take all necessary actions for productive and time-sure implementation of designs, techniques or decisions in their respective places, a notification issued by Property Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla experienced stated.

Out of these 11 empowered teams, 9 are headed by secretary-amount officers, one particular by a NITI Aayog member and 1 by the NITI Aayog CEO.

The teams that had been constituted contain empowered group on healthcare tools and management strategy, empowered team on availability of hospitals, empowered team on vital medicine, professional medical machines, empowered group on augmenting human means by MSME and empowered group on facilitating source chain and logistics administration.

Moreover them, the empowered group on coordinating with non-public sector NGOs and intercontinental organisations, empowered team on public grievances and ideas, empowered team on community recognition, empowered group on technologies, empowered team on strategic issues relating to lockdown and empowered team on financial state and welfare, have been set up.

