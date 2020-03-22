PM Modi Highlights Efforts to Promote Jante Curfew, Tagging Two National Singers on Twitter – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the contribution of various people in spreading awareness about the Janta curfew. The self-imposed police schedule announced by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation today is observed from 7am to 9pm.

“Everyone contributes to Janta Curfew in their own way. Folk singer Malini Awasthi inspires people in her own way, “said the Prime Minister on Twitter, posting Awasthi’s video where she sings a song asking people to watch Janta Curfew.

जनता कर्फ्यू के लेकर हर कोई अपनी-अपनी तरह से योगदान देने में जुटा हैै लोक गायिका @maliniawasthi

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts of another folk singer, Pritam Bhartwan, from Uttarakhand. “Folk singer Pritam Bhartwan provided a unique and melodic message about Janti Curfew,” Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet, noting the singer’s Facebook profile where he posted a song about the importance of Jante Curfew.

The prime minister has played a key role in watching the curfew, which, he said, is “a symbol of our determination” and “preparing us for the challenges ahead.”

The 14-hour curfew we watched nationwide and many public places closed and train rides shortened or stopped. From Manipur in the east to Gujarat in the west; Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Kerala in the south, all roads were abandoned and shops closed.

Delhi has stopped metro services and abandoned commercial sites. Delhi police are offering roses to people on the road, asking them to keep an eye on Janta Curfew. Maharashtra’s capital and India’s dizzying financial capital Mumbai is also wearing a bleak outlook. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases.

The disease has infected more than 300 people and has led to four deaths in the country. Prime Minister Janta has proposed Prime Minister Modi as a means of practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of disease in the community.

