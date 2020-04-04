PM Modi ‘sings raag deepak’ and web trolls will kill coronavirus

Manjul | PatriotTalks

In today’s highlighted cartoon, Manjul weighs in on Primary Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles and diyas Sunday to “defeat the despair” introduced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Team

Alok Nirantar remarks on the spread of fake news and misinformation via WhatsApp immediately after PM Modi’s speech inquiring Indians to gentle candles.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC News Hindi

Kirtish Bhatt weighs in on the incidents of assaults on medical doctors and health and fitness personnel in distinct elements of the state.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar comments on the various unscientific theories that begun doing the round of social media soon after PM asked folks to light-weight candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm Sunday.

Satish Acharya | Twitter

Satish Acharya sheds light on the simple fact that while PM Modi has urged folks to mild diyas, there appears to be no ray of hope for migrant everyday wagers as they are out of perform due to the nationwide lockdown.

