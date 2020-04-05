PM Modi speaks to Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi & Pranab Mukherjee on Covid-19 issues

A file photo of Key Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the situation of coronavirus | Screengrab

New Delhi: Primary Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to quite a few leaders, which include his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and previous president Pranab Mukherjee, on the problem arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi speaks to Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi & Pranab Mukherjee on Covid-19 concernsSources said Modi also known as up numerous leaders, which includes Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Main Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK’s M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi spoke to previous president Pratibha Patil and former key minister H D Deve Gowda to talk about challenges relevant to the fatal COVID-19 (coronavirus sickness).

The prime minister will also interact with ground leaders of a variety of political parties through video clip convention on Wednesday.

