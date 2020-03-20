PM Modi urges CMs to carry out social distancing to check for coronavirus spread – India news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on chief ministers to ensure effective implementation of ‘social distance’, saying the most important measure is to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Modi has considered ways to check the spread of coronaviruses with chief ministers from different states through video link.

He said the threat of a pandemic was common to all states, and stressed the need for the Center and the states to work together, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Modi suggested that chief ministers should hold a videoconference with trade bodies in their states to prevent black marketing and unquestionable price increases. “He urged them to use the soft power of persuasion, as well as legal provisions, whenever necessary,” the statement said.

During their presentations, the chief ministers called for the expansion of the test facilities, greater support for vulnerable departments, improving the financial payout of the 2020-21 states and the need for more roping in private laboratories and hospitals, the statement said.

Modi emphasized the need to avoid panic. Given the global context of the spread of the virus, constant vigilance is paramount, he said, adding that citizen participation in the fight against the virus is essential.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh colleagues Uddhav Thackeray and Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the video conference.

Modi seeks to involve people and local authorities to check the spread of the virus.

According to the statement, the Union Health Minister gave an overview of ongoing co-operation with countries, monitoring of international travelers, use of community surveillance to monitor expansion, logistics of test facilities, travel restrictions and evacuation of Indian nationals from abroad.

Director of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said that India is currently in the second phase of the transfer, noting that the country is currently in the process of developing measures to reduce the risk of phase three transmission. He spoke about the importance of judicious use of health facilities and should focus on increasing quarantine facilities and isolation wards.

The chief ministers, the statement said, thanked the prime minister for his support of the Center to states in the fight against the virus, and also appreciated the impact of Modi’s message in his address to the nation.

They informed the Prime Minister and others about the preparations made by their countries so far and assured that they would work with the Center to combat the pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by the states and thanked them for sharing their experiences and making proposals. He spoke of the urgent need to build the capacity of healthcare professionals and increase healthcare infrastructure. Modi said that the COVID-19 Economic Working Group, set up by the central government, would formulate a strategy to devise an appropriate approach to effectively address the economic challenge. He called on the chief ministers to ensure that all necessary steps are taken and all advice is adhered to to ensure the security of citizens throughout the country. In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi highlighted the extent of the impact of coronaviruses and noted that there was an opinion that India had avoided the crisis and that all was well.

“This mindset is incorrect. Restraining a global pandemic like a coronavirus is inappropriate. It is essential that every Indian remains alert and alert,” he said.

Studies of the countries affected by the pandemic have revealed that it has exploded after several days, and the number infected with it has grown at a very rapid pace, he noted.

