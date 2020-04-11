PM Modi will be communicating with CMs today, discussing lock extension – news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another round of video conferences with all the chief ministers on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to demand an extension of the closure, which ends on April 14.

The center is considering extending its three-week imprisonment for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after some states requested it to be implemented after April 14. It will also bear in mind the possibility of lifting restrictions in a gradual manner.

The Punjab and after the Odyssey had already extended the lock by the end of the month.

Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka said the Covid-19 threat would be easier to bear if the lock, which came into force on March 25, remained in force for a long time.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry are also among others in favor of extending the jail.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday stressed that “closing the door is the only way to save our people”, as he ruled out lifting state restrictions in one go.

He said that life would no longer be the same after the coronavirus pandemic and that there would be “transoron and postcoron”.

“I talk to managers, districts and professionals on a regular basis. Nobody tells me to remove the lock. We need strict rules to maintain social distance. We also need to take a lot of unexpected steps,” Modi said.

“I will talk to the CM again. But as before, the mood is that whole blockchain is not possible. We are also talking at district level. For us, locking up is the only way to save our people,” Modi added.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India on Friday reached 6761 and 206 have so far died.

Experts have expressed concern that once imprisonment is allowed and people are allowed to leave the house freely, it could lead to spikes in the number of cases, negating the gains from the lock. However, there are also concerns that continuing a stalemate could harm the economy in the long run.

The Union government called for rigorous enforcement of the existing shutdown and called on states to assess whether certain categories of services and people should be exempted, as a sign that a number of restrictions would continue to apply.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met with the ministers of state health on Friday and urged them to ensure strict adherence to the lock.

“I ask the health ministers of all states to ensure 100% lock-in in your states. If we are behind, it will be difficult for us to win this fight against Covid-19,” he said.

The Center also comprised 10 multidisciplinary central relief teams from which a large number of cases are reported.

These teams have been re-routed to Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to help them with jail time, hospital readiness and ventilator management.

The Union interior ministry also contacted states and questioned whether more categories of people and services should be excluded, officials familiar with the development said on Friday.

This step is widely seen as a sign that the lock will continue in some form.

