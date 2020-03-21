PM Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ finds echo in a 1973 Gujarat motion he took part in

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally in Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi | Picture: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s simply call for a ‘janata curfew’ or a citizen-led curfew this Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to quit the unfold of coronavirus appeared to have been inspired from his time as a pupil activist in Gujarat.

But through India’s heritage, ‘janata curfews’ have been utilized as a form of protest, most notably throughout the MahaGujarat motion (1956-60) and the Navnirman Movement (1973-74).

“Basically it was a variety of protest, before the protest was towards the Britishers and later on it was a protest from the ruling government of Congress specifically,” Gujarat-dependent political scientist Achyut Yagnik told ThePrint.

Yagnik and Suchitra Sheth had in their e-book Ahmedabad: From Royal city to Megacity observed that the plan of ‘janata curfew’ had been “borrowed from the 1942 Give up India motion when it was 1st implemented”.

MahaGujarat and Navnirman movements

The MahaGujarat movement or the MahaGujarat Andolan was a political motion that led to the creation of Gujarat and Maharashtra from the erstwhile bilingual Bombay State in 1960.

The States Reorganisation Fee, constituted by then-Key Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1953, had suggested that Bombay continue to be a bilingual point out. Several protests and clashes experienced broken out then, which resulted in the deaths of a number of higher education learners in police firing in Ahmedabad.

As tensions peaked, the then-chief minister of Bombay Point out Morarji Desai termed for a week-prolonged rapid in opposition to the integration of Kutch and Gujarat.

Activist of the liberty movement Indulal Yagnik (who was popularly known as Indu Chacha) gave a contact for a ‘janata curfew’, urging folks to keep at properties and not help Desai.

“This was found afterwards in the Navnirman Movement of 1974,” Achyut Yagnik explained.

The Navnirman Motion was a student-led protest that began versus the “rising (cost of) food stuff things and corruption issues”. Throughout the motion, several ‘janata curfews’ were being imposed.

“This was most likely the 1st prosperous agitation just after Independence that ousted an elected authorities by way of excess-parliamentary mobilisation,” Varsha Bhagat-Ganguly discussed in her paper Revisiting the Nav Nirman Andolan of Gujarat.

Narendra Modi, who was a pracharak of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the time, had also participated in the motion.

According to Ganguly, curfews (presumably janata curfews) and protests were witnessed in the course of a time period of 63 times in 23 cities and towns of Gujarat during the movement and ultimately led to the resignation of then-chief minister Chimanbhai Patel.

“Shops have been shut. Streets ended up empty and there was no transportation through the 1974 movement. There was constrained movement but mostly it was not feasible to get any car or truck,” Yagnik mentioned, recalling the scenes for the duration of that time.

Civil curfew in the latest times

In 2013, a two-day ‘janata curfew’ was declared by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in Darjeeling to press for their Gorkhaland need.

The self-imposed curfew towards the “atrocities” of the Mamata Banerjee govt introduced every little thing to a halt in Darjeeling.

As numerous as 220 GJM supporters and leaders have been apprehended by the administration at the time. The scenario escalated to a place that the Union governing administration intervened and deployed various companies of central forces.

In 2019, civil curfews have been witnessed in Kashmir right after the scrapping of Posting 370. Shopkeepers shut stores, pupils stayed absent from schools and community transport stayed off the streets even immediately after the Modi federal government eased constraints.

Civil shutdowns have been a standard section of existence in Kashmir given that the heyday of the militancy in the 1980s-90s, with separatists routinely ordering shutdowns to protest versus alleged condition or Army excesses.

