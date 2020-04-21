PM Scott Morrison talks with Bill Gates about the World Health Organization’s future in sickness

The prime minister spoke with Bill Gates on Wednesday, just days after Microsoft founder and philanthropist took advantage of a global campaign organized by Lady Gaga to call for support for the body global embattled health.

Mr Morrison and Mr Gates were also spotted discussing the collection and health issues of the Indo-Pacific.

The Gates Foundation is one of the WHO’s leading charities, providing $ 836 million over the last two years.

Mr. Gates says President Donald Trump plans to laud his country’s money for India.

The US is the largest contributor to the WHO, delivering more than $ 631 million by 2019 – about 15 percent of its cost.

"Funding for the World Health Organization during a global health crisis is as bad as it sounds," Mr. Trump added.

“Their work is changing the announcement of COVID-19 and if that deal is stopped no other company can change them.”

Mr Trump’s objection is that the WHO has not been able to “obtain, complete and share information” at the right time and clearly leaves a trail of death and destruction.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), fought with US President Donald Trump today over a budget cut. (AP / AAP)

Mr Morrison recently expressed his sympathy for Mr’s complaint. Trump, pointing to the way Australia first reported a virus before WHO.

Australia has been working directly with the WHO for seven years.