[pm:-tabung-haji-belongings-remaining-bought-due-to-beneath-utilisation]

Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the launch of the Nationwide Anti-Drug Month in Putrajaya, February 18, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — Muslim pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is liquidating some assets as these had been not staying fully applied, Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mentioned now.

He included that these belongings were being also not building adequate returns to justify retaining them.

“Therefore Tabung Haji must get out of it. There are other ways of investing the money to gain better returns,” Dr Mahathir claimed after launching the Countrywide Anti-Drug Month 2020 at Dewan De’Seri Endon in Putrajaya.

The prime minister also explained TH was subsidising pilgrims this year from the profits that it will produce from its holdings.

“But in the long run, we will call for that individuals who preserve money should save plenty of so that they can conduct the Haj adequately,” Dr Mahathir claimed.

Yesterday, former key minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shared a TH company circular on his Fb webpage that claimed 4 of its hotels will be shut and pointedly requested if this intended the fund was struggling with money issues.

The circular was signed by TH Hotel and Home Sdn Bhd’s Zulkeffli Ahmad.

The business is a TH subsidiary that owns and operates the hotels located in Penang, Alor Setar, Terengganu, and Kota Kinabalu.

In the round, Zulkeffli said the final decision to cease functions in April arrived about right after five city-corridor periods with the organization management and the management of the four motels in December past yr.

He included that a employees separation plan would also be applied by the hotels’ managements as section of the closures.

The government was pressured into a bailout of TH last calendar year that will price an approximated RM17 billion right after finding that the fund had been in deficit owing to economical choices produced in the course of the Barisan Nasional administration.