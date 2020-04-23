PM Trudeau announced $ 9B for new COVID-19 student coverage

OTTAWA –

Students and post-graduates who see their education and career are affected by the nationwide UAID-19 will receive Emergency Insurance Benefits Canada, President Justin Trudeau has announced, as part of a $ 9 billion package of new measures aimed at helping young people.

The result will see eligible students in college earn $ 1,250 a month from May to August, and if you are taking care of others or are disabled, the pay increase to $ 1,750 monthly.

The current college and university students are in school, planning to start in September, or graduating in December 2019.

In addition, working students earning less than $ 1,000 a month can apply.

“COVID-19 means there is not much work for students, and without a job, it can be difficult to pay tuition or fees per day. You may have always turned to your parents for help, but now moms and dads are stretched out, too, ”Trudeau said.

Trudeau said the benefits will require more regulation and talks are now about how quickly the cost to implement this new service can be forwarded.

Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 measured by the Rideau Family, Trudeau said new projects and grants are still in place.

Specifically, the requirements must be:

Creating an additional 76,000 jobs for young people in jobs that need to be published right now, or that are at the forefront of this epidemic that includes contact or help with agriculture;

Invest $ 291.6 million to extend donations, grants, and grants for the next three or four months to keep research projects and where to go, including after-school programs.

Be generous with funding and increase the maximum amount per week that can be offered to students in 2020-21 from $ 210 to $ 350.

Launching a new Canada Student Aid Program from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000 for students volunteering for the COVID-19 program to pay for their education;

$ 75.2 million in additional support for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Nation students; and

Double the amount of Canada Student Aid for full-time students worth $ 6,000 and up to $ 3,600 for part-time students in 2020-21.

“For every student watching today, let me say this: As you improve your future, think about engagement, about starting a family or career, all of a sudden you met with great urgency … These measures will help you get through this, so that you can improve on that work and the future you are passionate about, which we look forward to. to you, ”Trudeau said.

“On the plus side of this, when a business comes up later you will define our front.”

Carla Qualtrough said the government wants to put new incentives on students who use the summertime service because of summer needs, but it will also reduce the number of young people who are “sitting. around “this summer.

DO NOT ‘FREE ALL BODY’

The news about more help was welcomed by the student group, “We don’t expect to solve any problems students will face this summer,” said Adam Brown. , dean of the University of Alberta students. and president of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Association.

“It’s a very stressful time for students. “Many students have moved. Many international students are still living in Canada because of the potential for unhealthy situations in their home countries, so now it has not been discovered,” he said in an interview on the CTV News Channel.

Brown said while it will help pay rent and food in the summer, next fall should talk about the next steps.

Looming big is the question of whether schools will still be able to resume classes by September, with many expected to develop plans, especially for single-parent classes. is common in major lecture centers with more than 100 students.

The new funding will be available to Canadians studying in Canada, as well as students graduating from overseas, his office said. Non-citizens, such as international students, cannot apply for emergency payments.

However, international students are allowed to work multiple jobs that currently exceed 20 hours per week while classes are still being organized, allowing them to work on services. essential or functional, such as health care, essential equipment, or food or other essential items.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who continues to advocate for international violence rather than an extension of campaign and funding for different groups, said in a statement. the letter said it was very helpful to students but “another difficult process is not what the students need.”

Singh also took issue with the fact that these new promotions will go into effect until next month.

“It’s not understood that a parent who has to take care of their child can apply for CERB and get $ 2,000, but the parent who only has a child receives between $ 1,250 and $ 1,750. . Feeding your kids costs the same, ”he said.

The new measures come after some students reported concerns that they were not eligible for the $ 2,000 per month Canada Emergency Fund (CERB), which requires applicants to apply. have earned at least $ 5,000 over the past year, which is not all that graduates earn.

Qualtrough said the government chose the funding – which is less than the CERB eligible – with the assumption that other funding would be available to students.

The government has promised to close some of the delays identified with the emergency services scheme amid criticism that many Canadians are being released. The government said their first focus would be to raise money for as many people as possible and to improve the structure later.

Now, the government has announced temporary changes to the Canada Summer Program to help students find jobs in a country where many are closed during their summer.

Through that program, employers who hire summer students can apply for grants of up to 100 percent of city or area jobs per hour. This is aimed to help create about 70,000 jobs for Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30, and provide them with employment skills and income, the government said.

In addition, by the end of March the National Student Services Department stopped student loan repayments for six months, with no interest.

OTHER SENIORS

Trudeau said on Wednesday that more resources are available to seniors in the coming days, citing concerns about their long-term savings, and their cost of living.

He said “We are currently working on measures for the elderly. I would like to thank the other party for their positive comments and we will have more to announce in the next few days.” , “

Later Wednesday, Ontario joins Quebec calling for a long-term care home military service.

The prime minister continued the expansion and modernization of financial services, according to the Director of Health Services. Theresa Tam continued, that the business still has weeks to not reopen.

Although, measures in place appeared to have been effective in avoiding a “broken messenger” message on Tuesday. However, it is urging everyone in the community to start thinking now about how they can change their day-to-day physical activity until medical treatment or antimicrobial.

As of Wednesday evening there were 39,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, and 1,966 deaths.

.