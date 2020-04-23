PM Trudeau condemns COVID-19 racism, Tory MP calls Tam fired

OTTAWA –

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that “denial and discrimination” have no place in Canada, as a senior MP questioned the integrity of Canada’s health care provider. above, and reports continue to mount against COVID-19 attacks against Asian-Canadians.

In a video released earlier this week, rookie Conservative MP and presidential candidate Derek Sloan told Health Canada’s Director of Health. Theresa Tam was fired. He also emailed supporters asking “is it working for Canada or China” in bringing the country’s response to the outbreak.

In the video, the rural governor representing Ontario rides a Liberal government in his response to the nationwide outbreak and for his hope of being counseled by Dr. Tam and the World Health Organization, say the WHO gave incorrect information to China.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Health Minister of Canada, has lost Canadians.

“Theresa Tam has been following the World Health Organization’s every step.” He alleged that Canadians who were concerned about the disease at the time were discriminating against others, also commented that the travel ban was unacceptable and as late as January 14 it was suggests that human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus did not occur when there is credible evidence that it is, “said Sloan.

Responding to this in his daily press release, Trudeau said: “Millions of Canadians from different backgrounds who work together – many, many of whom can help fellow Canadians – deserve it. better than this. “

Dr. Tam – who was born in Hong Kong – briefly addressed Sloan’s remarks on Thursday, saying he would focus on controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

“I’m a dedicated person and I work really hard, maybe more than 20 hours a day. My best focus is to work with all colleagues to get the disease out. this point. I’m not letting out loud. I’m from there, “Tamara.

Also asked for comment by Sloan, Managing Director Andrew Scheer complained about questions from his colleagues earlier in the day and whether he supported his work.

I would put all the presidential candidates to speak for themselves and express their views, “Scheer said.”

Then he turned to the leadership of Trudeau and his team from the epidemic everywhere and said the question must be asked why they chose to “ignore the reports ”by Canadian authorities on a serious illness.

However, Scheer was also critical of Canada’s refusal to punish China, with the country concerned hiding information about the spread of the NO-19 virus within its borders.

“Why are they relying on information that is published by the WHO, instead of listening to Canadian family voices who have been advocating for this government to counter this threat?” “More than ever? That is the choice this government has made, and we will hold the government accountable. We will hold ministers and chief ministers accountable for their decisions,” Scheer to say.

This comes after another report on racial profiling in Vancouver in March when an elderly Asian man who was “physically unconscious” was attacked and pushed by someone else. use objects. According to the Vancouver police, some of the claims are related to COVID-19.

There were 11 hate crimes reported in Vancouver in March, five of which, police said, were “anti-Asian.”

With information from CTV News Vancouver’s Kendra Mangione

