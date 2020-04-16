PM Trudeau introduces new commercial real estate lending, potential mortgage lending

OTTAWA –

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new rental assistance program for businesses, and plans to clear the requirements for small- and medium-sized companies to qualify for loans, the latest signs that it will take a long time before the country recovers. going to business as usual.

Regarding the challenges that businesses and business owners face because of payments from COVID-19, Trudeau said the Canada Emergency Assistance Program will help small businesses cover their homes are in April, May, and June. Services are provided in cooperation with the states and territories under which the tenancy law is generally the state and county responsible.

The federal government is also opening up the rights to Canada’s Emergency Insurance. The program, focused on small and medium-sized businesses, offers up to $ 40,000 in federal loans to cover the cost of keeping their companies in the COVID situation.

If the company can repay the balance by the end of 2022, up to $ 10,000 will be forgiven.

Current qualifications require applicants to prove that they have paid between $ 50,000 and $ 1 million in compensation for 2019, leaving some businesses on both sides of the graph.

Currently, companies that are paid between $ 20,000 and $ 1.5 million in total wages in 2019 will be eligible for a loan.

“This is the kind of money entrepreneurs and employers can use to pay for work and help with other needs quickly,” Trudeau said.

To date, more than 195,000 loans have been approved by this program, the president said, pegging the credit doled out so far at more than $ 7.5 billion.

‘TAKE IT AT THE SHOP

On Thursday, Trudeau said while more people are using the same thing, as time goes on, staying home and not seeing friends is getting harder.

“We will lose our friends, friends, neighbors, and our parents more than we do now. But we need discipline. We must stay. We cannot voluntarily let the progress we have made go to waste, ”he said.

Asked what measures would inform the decision to start releasing restrictions or decreasing public health measures, Trudeau said the process would include deciding where to go. Canada is in contagious and widespread epidemic throughout the country.

An eye test too soon would “cause significant damage” if Canadians found themselves having to reclassify, after spending more than a month in self-exclusion. At the outset, he said, it will be “several weeks” from now on.

As soon as the prime minister began his speech there were 28,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

A week ago political models had predicted that by this time there would be between 500 and 700 deaths from COVID-19, but that number had almost doubled, with 1,048 people died today.

Trudeau said these commenters were just that and they are continuing to evolve, but already many are dying in Canada.

Deputy Chief Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a daily update that Canadians would only have to look at cases in hospitals in other countries to see why it is important for those continuing to follow the body of advice and self-exclusion.

International AID, CORD TALKS

Ahead of his national address, the president is in contact with his G7 partner. Speaking on what was discussed, Trudeau focused on addressing the global need and said that these countries also have a role to play in helping many countries with disaster.

The news was echoed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that he was looking for easy travel through the Canada-US border, and his decision to return to the country. Funding the World Health Organization, Trudeau focused on the need for a global response and said that these countries still have a role. to help more affected countries.

Speaking to reporters how other world leaders have responded to the United States’ World Health Organization WHO warning, Trudeau simply said the international health agency was “part of importance ”of international action against the new virus.

Canada has defended the WHO, which the government relies on for information and information spread throughout the country, and earlier this week said it was now not the time to reopen the border beyond authorizing essentials and staffing passes.

The prime minister added two other positions today, addressing the close and “special considerations” that will be given to Canada-U.S. the restrictions travel, but there is a “significant opportunity” to pass before they can cancel.

.