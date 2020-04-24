PM Trudeau pledges $ 1.1 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, tests, vaccines

OTTAWA –

With further analysis and a better understanding of the disease seen as a prerequisite for the reopening of Canada’s economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is spending up to $ 1.1 billion on health care and researching national markets to address COVID-19.

During his speech on Thursday, Trudeau said that with the results of public health measures now in place and with Canada continuing the path, “we must think about not just in the next few weeks, but until next month, “and will require the development of a temporary treatment to control the spread of the disease while waiting for the vaccine.

The PM’s report includes:

$ 115 million more for research into the development and development of vaccines and healthcare in Canada, in a plan to reduce what Trudeau thinks will be a useful and needed proposition zone similar to that seen for personal protective equipment;

$ 662 million for research into how brain and airway damage, and diagnosis, as well as an experiment that will “measure the safety of cell therapy to reduce injuries and severe respiratory illness related to KEVID-19 ”; and

$ 350 million for testing, modeling, data-monitoring and tracking of COVID-19 in Canada.

Likewise, the government is developing a “Preventive Care Program”, which Trudeau says will include top doctors in Canada and will focus on blood tests and detection. understand how to prevent this new disease. Among the physicians who will lead this group are Health Care Managers. Theresa Tam and Director Science Science Dr.

“They will be looking at important questions such as how many people besides those we have tested have the virus-19, even if you are immune to the disease when you have it, and thus, how long that will last, ”Trudeau said.

Through the test doctrine, the president has promised to try at least one million Canadians in the next two years. He said it will also outline what health measures are best.

During the reform process of the board following Trudeau’s comments, Nemer said one of the best questions about how much the virus has spread is how many Canadians are infected and don’t know. its because they are not healthy.

He said that testing for the availability of vaccines would give the government a better idea of ​​the cost of transmission. Nemer said he would also advise health officials on how to prevent the disease from spreading quickly and permanently.

The new plan came after Tam said days before an immediate diagnosis to detect and trace the virus, including those who had been immunized, would be crucial to from time to time.

In Canada, more than 40,000 people are diagnosed with KEVID-19 and the country has only 2,000 deaths.

Currently, Tam said, Canada needs to increase three times the number of tests on the KEVID-19 test daily to meet its requirement of 60,000 tests per day.

Tam said he believed coffee patients were likely to be affected by iceberg and testing for preventive measures could indicate the spread of the disease. , and also provides information about who can return to work.

“That’s a major goal. Our clinic strives to work on the clinical trials that are presented. Worldwide we know that some of them are not working so we want to believe that the ones we are doing are well and can detect the vaccine in the Canadian population, ”Tam said.

Trudeau doubled down on the importance of improving test capacity on Thursday, saying further testing for the disease was “essential.”

To date more than 620,000 people in Canada have tested the signs — 19.

Asked if Canadians would have to wait to do something similar to hug their friends and family they do not live with, Trudeau said decisions about how to live a good and supportive life voluntarily in the interim will rely on physician advice. The.

In addition, Health Patty Hajdu said the research funded by the new envelope will help to create a more accurate picture of the second wave and ensure that the limits of public health where needed.

“These are all important steps we have taken to help us better understand the disease and how Canadians can live with the virus in the safest and healthiest way possible. “We understand it. We can go back to normal,” Hajdu said.

Across the nation the first states are beginning their plans to reopen, with some states like Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island – where the outbreak is low when compared to temperatures like Ontario and Canada. Quebec – ready to lower some restrictions in early May.

Trudeau said the lessons will be learned from parts of Canada that are easily ruled at different times.

“Next month we will be able to reduce the restrictions and regulations that many of us have now … Many states are in different places that are related to COVID-19 and will make decisions that are worthy of them, “he told The.

At a Thursday morning meeting, safety director Andrew Scheer raised concerns with Health Canada’s current ability to regenerate or test new drugs, saying there is a backlog of hospitality companies.

“Experts have said that Canada needs to test three times daily before any restrictions, so what is the plan to do? What is the government doing to improve testing and testing? What? ”he asked, adding that he thought Trudeau should present Canadians with a comprehensive plan, by next week, how the government plans to bring the economy back and work.

Research, DIVISION OF WORKERS

In its first report on grants from COVID-19 made in mid-March, the government received $ 275 million for research from 47 groups nationwide. This comes as an extension of the potential for diagnostic testing and can monitor health across Canada.

The government has also released a call for Canadian life-research companies, colleges, colleges and medical institutions. need to find solutions everywhere.

Earlier this week, highlighting an update on the many studies being launched, Trudeau said more than 500 companies were offering new ideas for innovations to help Canada through the disease spread everywhere.

The government said it had changed the country’s entire trade policy to focus on the cover-19 fight. This has included re-engineering and research programs and working on the recommendations with the industry to accelerate the development and management of recommendations for obtaining test equipment. illnesses and other infectious diseases for business.

