PM Trudeau started last week’s update on the feds’ COVID-19 calculations

OTTAWA –

As another key week in Canada’s path to cover COVID-19 begins, President Justin Trudeau will provide an update on the government’s next phase.

Entering the fourth week of physical activity and shutting down non-essential facilities, health officials said they would closely monitor the new cases to get the results. gaining an understanding of whether measures in the field could prove to slow the disease ‘spread.

With more information on cases spread throughout the country, the government said it was working to introduce standards and research on the market history in the coming days.

Delivery of essential medical supplies is also expected to continue into Canada, as home-based business is growing.

Over the past week Trudeau has revealed that with the New Canada Emergency Assistance Program opening on Monday, direct assistance will be available soon to students who are not eligible. He also called on volunteers to help Health Canada with data collection, follow-up data and communication.

Anticipating a return to Parliament Hill in the coming days to pass additional subsidies, the government has written to the Director of the House of Representatives Anthony Rota to get information on the likely consequences. history: virtual sittings of the House of Commons as a way for digital democracy.

.