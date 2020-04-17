PM under pressure to flesh out promises to raise wages for long-term care workers

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now be forced to fulfill his promise to do more to protect seniors in long-term care homes, most severely hit by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau promised earlier this week that the federal government would provide funding to raise wages earned by important workers in nursing nurses earning less than $ 2,500 a month.

That promise was discussed during a conference call with early ministers on Thursday.

No details of the plea are forthcoming, except for a brief summary of the discussion issued by the Prime Minister’s Office which said the first ministers “agreed on the urgent need to ensure that long-term care facilities had the resources they need to protect the health and well-being of their residents and workers. “

Because salaries paid to workers on long-term home care fall below the county’s threshold, Trudeau is clear that whatever the federal government does should be in cooperation with the provinces.

Arts Minister Deb Schulte told CBC News late Thursday that the federal government would boost transfers to provinces and territories to allow them to raise wages. He did not say how much money Ottawa was preparing to ante up.

Personal support workers in nursing homes often work unpaid part-time jobs in many facilities, which contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

The stoppage of their wages is intended to compensate them for orders in some provinces that prohibit them from working in more than one facility. It also aims to encourage them to stay in a job that is increasingly dangerous as the COVID-19s roar like wildfire through long-term care across Canada.

Nearly half of Canada’s more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 involve residents of long-term care facilities.

Quebec has already announced that it will raise the salaries of essential workers to nursing nurses; Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that his province will follow suit but he first wants to see what Ottawa has to offer.

The Trudeau government will also be under pressure today from the Conservatives to have House of Commons in-person sittings throughout the crisis.

Parliament has been delayed since mid-March, with the exception of two single-day seats to pass emergency aid legislation. It is to resume business as usual on Monday, unless all four recognized parties in the Commons agree to a further business suspension.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has insisted that a small group of MPs should sit for four days each week in the Commons for the government to account for what he argues is a slippery response to the crisis in health.

Until the logistics for a virtual Parliament are released, the Trudeau Liberals offer to sit one day a week, with two or three hours dedicated to the so-called total committee, which will allow longer ones questions and more thorough answers than are allowed in the normal 45-minute daily question period.

In a letter Thursday to Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, conservative soldier Mark Strahl argued that regular sit-ups could be done safely without endangering the health of the MPs or Commons staff at an hour’s time. all Canadians are advised to keep two meters of physical distance from each other and stay home as long as possible.

Strahl said that only essential staff needed for running the Commons should work, they should be issued masks and gloves where necessary and hand sanitizing stations should be set up at entrances and Exit of the Commons and other strategic locations throughout the parliamentary precinct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.