[pm-vows-a-thoroughly-clean-cupboard,-amid-worries-of-leaders-dealing-with-graft-costs-returning]

A person watches a reside telecast of Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Shah Alam on March 2, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged nowadays to appoint a Cupboard created of individuals who are cleanse, of integrity and with calibre, amid issues that Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders experiencing graft costs will be integrated.

The recently-appointed primary minister stated he will concentrate on efforts to enhance the integrity and fantastic governance in Putrajaya.

“I am aware that what the people today want is a governing administration that is cleanse, with integrity and totally free of corruption,” he claimed in his very first deal with to the nation adhering to his swearing-in.

“For a start off, I promise to elect the associates of Cupboard from all those who are clear, with integrity and with calibre.”

