[pmo-denies-muhyiddin-assembly-political-leaders-right-now]

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin displays his PMO move on his to start with day in workplace as primary minister at Perdana Putra March 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is only scheduled to fulfill the heads of Malaysia’s security forces now, the Primary Minister’s Place of work explained.

The assertion was issued after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial was adjourned this early morning ostensibly for him to satisfy the prime minister to explore the formation of the new Cupboard.

“The Key Minister’s Place of work needs to explain that no meetings or gatherings with political leaders are scheduled for nowadays,” Muhyiddin’s business said in a statement.

The only people today scheduled to see Muhyiddin on his to start with working day at work are IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at 4.30pm, adopted by Armed Forces Main Standard Tan Sri Affendi Buang an hour later.

The two conferences with the heads of the police and the military were scheduled given that yesterday.

Earlier right now, the Umno president’s legal professionals sought for an adjournment of his corruption trial so that he could partake in talks on the development of the new Cupboard.

“The defence would like to ask for a quick postponement right now, for the explanation our shopper is needed someplace else very urgent.

“Client is concerned in negotiations in forming the Cupboard, so with that, we request for right now to be postponed,” attorney Hamidi Mohd Noh instructed the Substantial Court docket.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the eighth key minister of Malaysia yesterday.