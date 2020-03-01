[pmo:-viral-general-public-holiday-getaway-announcement-a-hoax]

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — The viral headline about tomorrow (March two) getting declared as a general public holiday break in conjunction with the appointment of the new primary minister, is a hoax.

Primary Minister’s Office in a temporary statement currently known as on all quarters to immediately end circulating the headline on social media.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of business office as the eighth Primary Minister of Malaysia ahead of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara, before today.

The swearing-in took location at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Room) at 10.33am. — Bernama