Thursday, March 5, 2020
Podcast: Is Joe Burrow a lock as No. 1 pick in NFL Draft? And who are sleepers to watch?

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
Nashville Tennessean

Published 5: 00 a.m. CT March 5, 2020

Fans crowd Lower Broadway during the NFL draft's second night in downtown Nashville on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Morgan Musselwhite looks out over the crowd on Lower Broadway from the Rock Bottom Brewery rooftop deck during the NFL draft's third and final day in downtown Nashville on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Runners crowd Broadway from 8th to 12th before the St. Jude Rock and Roll Marathon Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Runners start their journey at 8th and Broadway in the St. Jude Rock and Roll Marathon Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Colt Smith, center, celebrates the Titans second round selection of Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown with his friend Nathan Bess during the NFL draft's second night on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville on Friday, April 26, 2019.

The Bengals have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they’re widely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. But is there a chance they could surprise everyone and trade the pick or pick someone else?  

Plus, who are some sleepers and surprises to keep an eye on this year. And how deep is this draft?

Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer and Nate Davis of USA Today join us for the first edition of the 2020 Draftville podcast. 

