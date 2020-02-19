Vanderbilt abruptly lost athletics director Malcolm Turner, named Candice Storey Lee interim Advert and now ponders its long run atop the department.

Wherever should Vanderbilt transform for its up coming Advertisement?

Lee is a former Vanderbilt athlete, 3-time graduate and a seasoned administrator. But do her ties to David Williams help or harm her chances at the position? And is she truly similar to her previous manager or pretty unique?

Vanderbilt has not declared a search for a new Advert, but it hasn’t taken the interim tag off Lee, both. Former Vanderbilt conquer reporter Mike Organ and present-day Vanderbilt conquer reporter Adam Sparks explore the potential of the Vanderbilt Ad job in this week’s version of “Breaking Down the ‘Dores.”

